Adharwadi dumping ground in Kalyan catches fire; brought under control
The Adharwadi dumping ground in Kalyan caught fire on Thursday evening leading to thick smoke covering the nearby areas.
A total of five fire tenders from the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) fire department rushed to the spot and initiated fire-fighting operations.
“It was a major fire as the blaze kept spreading across the dump yard. The entire premises were covered with thick smoke. The fire was under control in an hour. However, the cooling process will continue till late evening,” said Namdeo Chaudhari, chief of fire department, KDMC.
Earlier, on March 12, the dumping ground caught fire, following which the KDMC solid waste department deputy commissioner, Ramdas Kokare, had blamed the ragpickers for the blaze and asked the local police to investigate the matter.
With the latest fire incident, the activists from the city have raised concerns over the civic body’s claim about no dumping of wet waste at the dumping ground.
“The civic body has claimed that it has stopped dumping of wet waste at the dump yard. If that is the case, then how come it catches fire? The fire is caught due to the methane gas generated from wet waste. The civic body has made false claims about the dump yard being free of wet waste,” said Sreeniwas Ghanekar, founder of Alert Citizens Forum, Kalyan.
“We have completely stopped dumping at the dump yard. Whatever the fire incidents are happening at the dump yard, we have asked the police to investigate the matter as we suspect some persons from the dump yard itself. The fire is under control and the fire department will keep an eye on the dump yard,” said Ramdas Kokare, deputy commissioner, KDMC.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics