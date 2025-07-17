MUMBAI: To simplify the admission process for professional courses, the Admission Regulatory Authority (ARA) of Maharashtra has, for the first time, opened its portal directly to students. This will ease the burden of document verification and reduce errors that often derail admissions to engineering, medicine, pharmacy, MBA courses, and 17 other technical and professional programs. The website is in final testing mode and will go live very soon, said sources from the higher and technical education department. Admission Regulatory Authority portal to soon open for students

The ARA is responsible for verifying documents submitted by colleges on behalf of students and approving their admissions accordingly. Until last year, only colleges had access to the ARA portal as they were solely responsible for uploading students’ documents. This system resulted in frequent delays and errors. Each year, thousands of students were unable to confirm their admissions due to missing or incorrect documents. In many instances, students were unaware of their admission being rejected because the colleges failed to inform them. The ARA recently took note of this issue and proactively contacted the affected students. As of September 2024, out of 965 pending admission-related cases, 625 were resolved, and 340 were still under review.

“Students who have taken admission through the centralised process, which was conducted by the State Common Entrance Examination Cell, can now track whether their documents have been received and approved by the ARA. They will also be able to see if there are any deficiencies in their paperwork,” said a senior official from the department. Students can now see if any documents are missing or have errors, such as unverified caste certificates.

This level of access and transparency is a first in the state and is expected to make the process more accountable. When the ARA finds discrepancies and does not approve an admission, students can appeal the decision directly. Earlier, colleges alone were updated about these issues, keeping students in the dark.

“This step will not only prevent last-minute confusion but also create a sense of responsibility among students regarding their admission process,” the official added.