Adulterated milk to invite instant action as FDA rolls out on-the-spot mobile testing labs

MUMBAI: To curb the growing problem of milk adulteration, Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has deployed mobile testing vans equipped with advanced milk screening machines that can detect adulteration on the spot. The mobile testing vans are expected to be operational by next month. The move aims to reduce delays in enforcement and restore public confidence in milk safety. Adulterated Milk Cakes - pic for representation- photo-ht

Until now, FDA officials were required to send milk samples to laboratories for testing, resulting in lengthy delays before action could be taken. With the new mobile units, testing can be conducted instantly during field inspections, allowing for immediate action against violators.

Each van is fitted with a compact lab setup that includes a high-precision milk scanner, digital weighing scales, adulterant testing kits, and a real-time data recording system. The digital milk analyzers can assess fat percentage, SNF (solids-not-fat), protein content, and density, and detect harmful substances such as urea, starch, glucose, neutralizers, sodium chloride, detergent, and ammonium sulfate.

“These vans can handle up to 40–50 samples a day,” said an FDA official overseeing the rollout. “The results are immediate and digitally logged with geo-tags, enabling our central office to track patterns and identify adulteration hotspots across districts.”

Initially, the vans will be stationed at key checkpoints—Mulund, Dahisar, Mankhurd, and Airoli—where large volumes of milk tankers enter Mumbai. These locations have previously reported instances of substandard milk being transported. Beyond the check nakas, the vans will rotate across urban markets, rural collection centres, and dairy hubs flagged in past complaints or known for inadequate monitoring.

“The mobile labs are not just for enforcement—they serve as a visible warning,” the official added. “Their presence alone will deter adulterators.”

The crackdown follows a series of recent incidents. In February, 98 milk tankers were inspected at Mumbai’s check nakas. One vehicle at Mankhurd carrying low-quality milk was identified and sent back immediately. Between January and April this year, the FDA conducted 262 raids and collected 543 samples for testing.

Last year, a complaint from a Govandi resident led to the discovery of chemically adulterated milk in the Bainganwadi area. The milk, which failed to curdle even after adding tamarind and lemon juice, raised the alarm. A police complaint was lodged, and the adulterated milk vehicle was seized. The FDA later confirmed the use of synthetic substances.

To support the enhanced operations, the FDA plans to recruit 175 additional food inspectors across Maharashtra.

“This isn’t just about technology—it’s about accountability,” a senior official said. “We now have the tools to act instantly. Adulterators won’t get time to escape.”

“Adulterated milk can have serious health consequences, especially for children, pregnant women, and the elderly,” said Dr Gautam Bhansali, consultant physician at Bombay Hospital. “Substances like detergents and urea can damage the liver and kidneys, while neutralizers and synthetic chemicals may cause gastrointestinal distress, hormonal imbalances, and long-term toxicity if consumed regularly.”

In January, the FDA conducted an extensive statewide survey and gathered 1,084 milk samples from 162 different companies. Laboratory test results showed that 109 samples contained sodium chloride, 14 had traces of sodium, one was found with added sugar, and another failed to meet the required fat standards.