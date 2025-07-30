Search
Afghan man branded terrorist, attacked in Nagpur

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 30, 2025 06:18 am IST

He has been residing in Nagpur with a temporary visa and is merely a blanket seller and moneylender. He has no links to any unlawful activities, the police said

NAGPUR: A 32-year-old man and his two accomplices, including one minor, were arrested on Monday for allegedly attacking an Afghan moneylender after calling him a terrorist. “He has been residing in Nagpur with a temporary visa and is merely a blanket seller and moneylender. He has no links to any unlawful activities,” said a police officer.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Sunday evening when an argument broke out between the 45-year-old Afghan national Faheem Khan alias Mamtoor Margak and the main accused, Ajay Chavan. Chavan borrowed money from Margak earlier and upon being asked to return the amount, an argument broke out between the two, where Chavan called Margak a terrorist and attacked him with the help of his accomplices, Rishi Tambe, 24, and Tambe’s 17-year-old brother.

The accused attacked him with a cement brick, causing serious injuries to his head, said a police officer. “He was rushed to a private nursing home, where he is in a critical condition. He has been residing in Nagpur with a temporary visa and is merely a blanket seller and moneylender. He has no links to any unlawful activities,” the officer added.

The accused have been remanded in police custody till Wednesday.

