After 13 years Palm Beach Residency gets provisional OC on court order

NAVI MUMBAI: Thirteen years after it was constructed, the upscale Amey Cooperative Housing Society Limited’s (ACHSL) Palm Beach Residency in Nerul has received a provisional occupancy certificate (OC) from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The complex, which was mired in litigation due to construction violations of over 3 lakh sq ft, has had to bear a whopping ₹100 crore for the OC, with ₹66.67 crore paid to NMMC and around ₹34 crore to CIDCO for various permissions. Navi Mumbai, India - May 17, 2025:Upscale Palm Beach Residency, Amey CHSL on Palm Beach road receives respite after 13 years at Nerul in Navi Mumbai, India, on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The project has been mired in controversy for decades. First there were allegations of illegalities in the land allotment process by CIDCO to six ‘bogus’ cooperative societies of APMC mathadis that had been merged, which then sold the land to the Wadhwa group. After being cleared by the Supreme Court, when the project was finally completed in 2012, FSI violations were reported, following which NMMC refused to issue an OC.

Social activist Sandeep Thakur filed a PIL in the Bombay high court in 2018 for action against those responsible for illegal occupation of the buildings. The society too filed a writ petition seeking permissions.

The HC in October 2024 permitted NMMC to take a decision with regard to regularisation of the building. NMMC passed an order on December 31, 2024, agreeing to grant an OC, subject to payment of penalty, additional premium and other conditions. As an interim measure, the court on March 4 permitted the deposit of the amount to NMMC, asking it to issue the OC which, it stated, would be provisional in nature and subject to further orders.

Somnath Kekan, assistant director of town planning, NMMC, said that the introduction of the new Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations, which permit additional FSI, had enabled the regularisation. Uma Ahuja, chairperson of ACHSL, said that the residents were “keeping it low-key, as we believe that this is the time to maintain calmness and composure”.

Thakur, however, said the provisional OC was subject to the court’s previous rulings, which prohibit any sale or purchase of the units. “It is also subject to the confirmation of validity of ‘consent to operate’ from MPCB, which is conducting an inquiry,” he said. “The society does not have environmental clearances, and we will take up the issues concerning permissions given by MCZMA and SEIAA in the next hearing on July 8. We will plead for the cancellation of the provisional OC.”