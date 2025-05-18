Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

After 13 years Palm Beach Residency gets provisional OC on court order

ByG Mohiuddin Jeddy
May 18, 2025 08:42 AM IST

The project has been mired in controversy for decades. First there were allegations of illegalities in the land allotment process by CIDCO to six ‘bogus’ cooperative societies of APMC mathadis that had been merged, which then sold the land to the Wadhwa group

NAVI MUMBAI: Thirteen years after it was constructed, the upscale Amey Cooperative Housing Society Limited’s (ACHSL) Palm Beach Residency in Nerul has received a provisional occupancy certificate (OC) from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The complex, which was mired in litigation due to construction violations of over 3 lakh sq ft, has had to bear a whopping 100 crore for the OC, with 66.67 crore paid to NMMC and around 34 crore to CIDCO for various permissions.

Navi Mumbai, India - May 17, 2025:Upscale Palm Beach Residency, Amey CHSL on Palm Beach road receives respite after 13 years at Nerul in Navi Mumbai, India, on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)
Navi Mumbai, India - May 17, 2025:Upscale Palm Beach Residency, Amey CHSL on Palm Beach road receives respite after 13 years at Nerul in Navi Mumbai, India, on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The project has been mired in controversy for decades. First there were allegations of illegalities in the land allotment process by CIDCO to six ‘bogus’ cooperative societies of APMC mathadis that had been merged, which then sold the land to the Wadhwa group. After being cleared by the Supreme Court, when the project was finally completed in 2012, FSI violations were reported, following which NMMC refused to issue an OC.

Social activist Sandeep Thakur filed a PIL in the Bombay high court in 2018 for action against those responsible for illegal occupation of the buildings. The society too filed a writ petition seeking permissions.

The HC in October 2024 permitted NMMC to take a decision with regard to regularisation of the building. NMMC passed an order on December 31, 2024, agreeing to grant an OC, subject to payment of penalty, additional premium and other conditions. As an interim measure, the court on March 4 permitted the deposit of the amount to NMMC, asking it to issue the OC which, it stated, would be provisional in nature and subject to further orders.

Somnath Kekan, assistant director of town planning, NMMC, said that the introduction of the new Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations, which permit additional FSI, had enabled the regularisation. Uma Ahuja, chairperson of ACHSL, said that the residents were “keeping it low-key, as we believe that this is the time to maintain calmness and composure”.

Thakur, however, said the provisional OC was subject to the court’s previous rulings, which prohibit any sale or purchase of the units. “It is also subject to the confirmation of validity of ‘consent to operate’ from MPCB, which is conducting an inquiry,” he said. “The society does not have environmental clearances, and we will take up the issues concerning permissions given by MCZMA and SEIAA in the next hearing on July 8. We will plead for the cancellation of the provisional OC.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / After 13 years Palm Beach Residency gets provisional OC on court order
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On