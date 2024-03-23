After dog who bit 14 people dies, IIT dean asks students to get checked

Mumbai: After a stray dog who bit 14 individuals on the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) campus died on Friday, the institute has asked those who came in physical contact with the animal to get themselves examined. The stary dog died in the Brihanmumbai Municipal’s custody. (HT ARCHIVES )

A mail was sent out to the students confirming the death of the dog and urging the students who had been bitten or scratched by the dog to seek urgent medical attention at the hospital within 24 hours and get the rabies immunoglobulin medication.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The stary dog died in the Brihanmumbai Municipal (BMC)’s custody, however, the cause of death is yet to be ascertained as BMC cannot confirm if the dog had a rabies infection.

According to an email circulated around 9pm on March 16, a stray dog managed to enter the campus premises, subsequently biting several students and workers. After the dog bit them, immediate medical attention was given to them on campus.

The public health officer (PHO) team intervened, successfully capturing the dog and securing it within a cage until BMC officials arrived on the campus.