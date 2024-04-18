After HC’s rap, State declares 1 cr benefits for Army hero’s family

Following a rap on its knuckles by the Bombay high court, the Maharashtra government has changed its stand on providing financial support to the family of Major Anuj Sood, an Army hero who died in action. Advocate General Birendra Saraf on Wednesday informed the court that the government has decided to allocate nearly ₹1 crore in monetary benefits to the family, over and above a monthly grant of ₹9,000 to the martyr’s widow, Aakriti Sood. Aakriti and Major Anuj Sood. Major Sood was killed while battling terrorists in Kupwara, Kashmir

The court, while expressing its appreciation of the stand taken by the government, urged swift action to disburse the funds.

A division bench of Justice GS Kulkarni and Justice Firdosh Pooniwalla was hearing a plea by Aakriti Sood whose husband made the ultimate sacrifice while rescuing civilian hostages from terrorist hideouts on May 2, 2020. He was awarded Shaurya Chakra posthumously. Aakriti had approached the court after she failed in getting the benefits on account of domicile requirements.

Initially, the state government expressed its inability to make an exception to Sood since this had to be a policy decision of the cabinet which couldn’t be taken due to the poll process being set in motion. Displeased, the high court on April 12 sought the state’s affidavit asking it to put down their inability on record and rapped the government for taking the stand.

In this backdrop, on Wednesday, Saraf informed the court that by a government resolution dated April 15, 2024, the government has decided to grant an ex-gratia amount of ₹60 lakh to Aakriti Sood and another ₹40 lakh to Chandrakant Sood, the father of the deceased Major.

Additionally, the government will also pay a ₹9,000 monthly grant to Aakriti under the state’s Gaurav Puraskar Yojana. Out of the ₹1 crore, ₹50 lakh would come from the Chief Minister’s Welfare Fund and the remaining ₹50 lakh from the state’s social security and welfare fund for widows of soldiers killed in encounters. This benefit, however, shouldn’t be considered as a precedent as it was given solely on humanitarian and sympathetic grounds, the state government asserted.

The bench appreciated the stand taken by the chief minister as well as the attorney general.

Aakriti Singh Sood had petitioned the high court for financial assistance and Shaurya Chakra benefits citing Major Sood’s aspirations to reside in Maharashtra. Recipients of the Shaurya Chakra domiciled in the state typically receive a ₹1 crore ex-gratia payment along with a lifelong monthly allowance. Furthermore, the state often grants land allotments to the families of martyred individuals.

The Maharashtra government had contested it saying Major Sood’s origins were in Himachal Pradesh and his residence was in Haryana. Maharashtra lays down a minimum 15-year residency or birth for domicile status.