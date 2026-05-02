‘After Iran ordeal, peace and stability feel surreal’

MUMBAI: When they set sail from Jebel Ali in Dubai to Khorramshahr in Iran on February 28, they were full of hope. For three Indian seafarers on cargo carrier MV Ilda, the voyage across the Strait of Hormuz signalled the start of a career that promised economic stability and a better life for their families back in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Anant Chauhan, Chiranjeevi Tithi and Ravi Suresh are three Indian seafarers who were on-board cargo carrier MV Ilda. The missile attacks started when they were midway on the Strait of Hormuz. They have now returned to India. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

However, midway through the voyage, Anant Chauhan, 21, Ravi Suresh, 20, and Chiranjeevi Tithi, 28, noticed unusual activity in the sky. “We spotted missiles and could not understand what was happening,” said Tithi. With horror, they listened as one of their Iranian crew members told them Iran’s supreme leader had been assassinated and war had broken out. Now they braced for the worst.

Along with their seven Iranian crew mates and captain, the Indians watched helplessly as Iran was pummelled by American and Israeli forces, and the war in West Asia played out. Every now and then, drones would hover and missiles streaked across the sky. All they could think of was, what if their ship was hit?

On Friday morning, though, after a journey across several countries and nearly two months of uncertainty, Chauhan, Ravi and Tithi stepped onto home ground.

Chauhan and Tithi were employed as wipers, responsible for the upkeep of the ship’s engine, while Ravi worked as an assistant to the captain. All three had joined recently – Chauhan and Ravi in October and Tithi in August 2025. It was their first prolonged exposure to life at sea.

The MV Ilda sailed to Khorramshahr, where after docking, the Iranian captain and crew signed off. The captain pressured them to stay on board, where they would remain until the ship sailed again. To keep them busy, he assigned them tasks, such as painting the vessel’s interiors.

Nights were divided into four-hour shifts, with each taking turns to scan the skies. “There were times when all we did was watch the drones and wonder what would happen if one of them struck us. It was very frightening,” Tithi said, recalling how he would often think of his mother and break down.

Food was scarce on several days. “There were times when we went hungry, we were given food only when we did the work,” he said.

The Indian seafarers were prepared for the worst, even planning to jump into the sea if their vessel was struck. They broke down at times and leaned on each other for support.

April 6 was a turning point, bringing news of freedom. A new crew signed on and the captain said he would ferry the Indian seafarers to Bandar Abbas, as the vessel was on its way to Pakistan. The captain also gave each of them $100 for every month of service.

“We couldn’t believe our ears. What we had only imagined for so many days was actually coming true,” said Tithi. “Who knew it would take another 20 days to actually reach home, but it didn’t really matter. Finally, we were homeward-bound.”

Their journey out was long and fragmented. They travelled by the MV Ilda to Bandar Abbas, an Iranian port, after three days at sea. Then they travelled over land to the port city of Bushehr on April 13. From there, they reached Julfa on the Iranian border on April 17 and crossed into Armenia on April 23, where they paused briefly.

The trio left Armenia for Dubai on April 30 and boarded a flight to Mumbai, landing on Friday. They used all the money they had earned, just to get back home safe.

For now, thoughts about their future are furthest from their mind. “We will think about what to do later,” said Tithi.

For the moment, small comforts matter. They spoke of enjoying Indian food again, and the quiet reassurance of not having to scan the skies for danger. “After what we went through, peace and stability seem surreal,” said Ravi.