After meeting with CM, decision on ending long march to be taken today

MUMBAI: After an assurance from the state government that it would fulfil their demands in a time-bound manner, the farmers, labourers and fisherfolk whose long march reached Thane on Tuesday, are likely to call it off. The decision will be taken on Wednesday after the protestors are informed of what transpired in Tuesday's meeting between their delegation and the government and how many of their demands have been conceded.

After the meeting with the relevant departments, their ministers and officials at Mantralaya, the delegation met Devendra Fadnavis at Varsha. The CM assured the members of a sustained follow-up at the ministerial level after they alleged that the government had failed to keep its promises after various protests since 2017.

Thousands of protesters from Nashik, Palghar and Thane have been on foot for the last three days in the long march organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS). The protestors have been opposing the new labour codes, the dilution of MGNREGA and the proposed Vadhavan and Murbe ports; they have also demanded the scrapping of the smart electricity meter scheme and the implementation of the Forest Rights Act and the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA).

The government agreed to re-examine all forest rights claims submitted under the Forest Rights Act after the farmers alleged that the number of ineligible farmers had increased due to incorrect reports by the forest department. “To address this, it was decided to re-verify all claims in every district by appointing committees headed by sub-divisional officers in the next three months. An implementation committee, including ministers, has been formed to expedite this process,” stated a statement issued by the organisers.

While responding to farmers’ demand for water at the local level instead of diverting it to Gujarat, the state government assured that check dams would be constructed. It also promised to expedite the scheme to divert the water flowing into the sea eastwards to Marathwada. Other assurances were given with regard to filling government posts meant for tribals as per PESA, farmers getting electricity during the day time, tribal students getting easier access to educational facilities and mid-day meal workers getting a higher stipend.

The delegation also requested the state government to realign the proposed Nashik-Pune high-speed rail, to which Fadnavis said they would re-examine the technical feasibility of changing the route.

Water resources minister Girish Mahajan said after the meeting, “We have accepted the 12-14 demands by the protesters and given a time-bound programme for their implementation. We will hand over the minutes of the meeting on Wednesday, after which their decision will be announced at Khardi near Thane, where the protesters are gathered.”