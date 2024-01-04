After members’ protest, BMC orders repairs of swimming pool’s pumps

Mumbai: A day after 150-odd members of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Swimming Pool, Shivaji Park, turned up at the administrative office to protest the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) apathy in maintaining the pool, the civic body has decided to take corrective measures. HT carried an extensive report on Wednesday on how the excessive chlorine in the pool water was corroding the teeth and causing skin ailments among national level swimmers and water polo players. HT Image

“The pool was constructed in 2010 when four pumps were set up to ensure that the chlorine level in the water is at the desired level. Only two are working at present. We have started immediate repairs on the two malfunctioning pumps and also invited tenders to replace them, which will take three months,” said Sandeep Vaishampayan, BMC coordinator for the pool. “We do not wish to shut down the pool. The malfunctioning pumps have led to the quality of water being compromised.”

Vaishampayan said a proposal to purchase new pumps was floated seven months ago, which did not go through as the cost was exaggerated ( ₹1.20 crore) and involved many sanctioning authorities.

A S Deshmukh, manager of the pool, confirmed Wednesday’s development. “The assistant engineer visited the pool and has said the level of water will be brought down, but the pool will not be shut.”

Deshmukh pointed out that lifeguards spend protracted time in water which has no effect on them. “But maybe some people’s skin and teeth are sensitive to chlorinated water. Otherwise, everyone would stop taking admission to this pool if it affected all,” she said.

8600 members are registered here. Deshmukh said that a board will be put up declaring the pH level of pool water along with the chlorine content.