MUMBAI: After weaning away six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, who are expected to join the Shiv Sena soon, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has allegedly begun tapping municipal corporators from the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. After MPs, Eknath Shinde eyes Sena (UBT) corporators

Sources in the Sena (UBT) said several corporators are unhappy that the funds allotted to them for local area development are far less than those given to their BJP and Sena colleagues, something the Sena is leveraging to shore up its numbers in the BMC.

Sena (UBT) sources claim a team comprising incumbent and former Sena corporators is always looking for opportunities to lure elected representatives from the Thackeray camp. When the Sena spots a vulnerable target – sources claim those who have submitted bogus certificates during municipal elections are at risk – they are put in touch with senior Sena leaders.

The Shinde camp, sources added, wants at least 40 Sena (UBT) corporators to break away, but it’s early days yet.

The BJP and Sena, partners in the ruling Mahayuti alliance, won the BMC elections earlier this year: the BJP has 89 corporators and the Sena 29, in a house of 227. On the other hand, the Sena (UBT) which tied up with the MNS for the polls, has 65 seats.

Leader of the opposition in the BMC, Kishori Pednekar (Sena-UBT) said rivals are trying to “break corporators” with money. “No one has approached me so far,” she clarified.

Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab said, “The Sena led by Shinde has taken a supari (contract) from the BJP to break us. Many of the earlier corporators were taken away by Shinde. Most of our candidates in the BMC elections were fresh faces. These are being lured with money and funds.”

A Sena (UBT) corporator said there is discontent among leaders. “The MPs who left us had complained that they didn’t get time from the party bosses. At times, Uddhavji takes our calls and says he will give us time but often does not revert. We need guidance on matters concerning the BMC.’’

Sena national spokesperson, Sanjay Nirupam said there is dissent in the rank and file of the Sena (UBT) against the party leadership. “A lot of office-bearers have moved from the UBT to the Sena. Just like the MPs are parting ways, MLAs and corporators are also willing to leave the party and join us.’’