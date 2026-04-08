MUMBAI: Parents of around 600 students of Worli Seaface School, run by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), can heave a sigh of relief since the civic body has decided against shifting the students to Mumbai Public School a kilometer away. BMC had planned the shift after a structural audit of the Worli school presented a need for major overhauls. After parents’ pushback, BMC drops plans to relocate Worli Seaface School students

BMC reversed its decision following a meeting between parents of students between classes 6 to 10, administrative officers and corporators. HT had reported about parents’ resistance regarding shifting students from one place to another on April 2.

The parents were informed by teachers in the last week of March about BMC’s school department’s plan to shift the students after the building was placed in the C2B category following a structural audit conducted in December. A structure is placed in the C2B category when major defects are revealed calling for repairs, but is still safe for use while work is carried out. Sources said repairs are needed on the second and third floors and in parts of the staircase.

After HT’s report, Padmaja Chemburkar, a local corporator and who is also chairperson of the ward committee, visited the school and held a meeting with parents, officers and other stakeholders. In the meeting, some parents opposed BMC’s plan, arguing that since the building was not placed in the “dangerous category” relocation was unnecessary. Some parents also questioned why repairs cannot be completed during the summer vacation.

Following an inspection of the school, Chemburkar said, “While the building needs repairs, we insisted that renovation be carried out without shifting the students, as the relocation will make travel difficult for them. Also, if relocation becomes imperative in future, BMC must arrange transport for students.”

Prakash Naidu, chairperson of the School Management Committee, said based on information from teachers, the body raised its concern with the education department. “After the meeting between corporator, parents and BMC officers, we mutually agreed to not relocate the students, and that BMC can carry out repairs step-by-step which will not disturb students in classes,” said Naidu.

Speaking on the issue, Kirtivardhan Kiritkudave, BMC education officer, said, “We always work for students’ benefit. If parents agree with the current adjustments, we will start our work accordingly. If the school management committee decides to relocate students midway, we are open to that option too.”