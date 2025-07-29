Search
Tue, Jul 29, 2025
FIR against woman teacher for inappropriate behaviour with student on social media

Published on: Jul 29, 2025 10:50 pm IST

The 35-year-old teacher chatted with the student on his Instagram handle from Sunday evening till Monday morning.

Police have registered a case against a woman teacher of a private school in Navi Mumbai for allegedly indulging in inappropriate behaviour with a minor male student on social media, an official said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint by the student's father, the police on Monday registered a First Information Report.(Pixabay/Representational Image)

Based on a complaint by the student's father, the police on Monday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the teacher under sections 11 and 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

She was allegedly inappropriately dressed while chatting with the student and indulged in mischief and actions which would adversely affect the minds of children, an official from Koparkhairne police station said referring to the complaint by the boy's father.

A probe was on into the case, the police added.

