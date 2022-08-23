After two years, city reports two swine flu deaths

Mumbai The death committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday said that after two years, the city has recorded two swine flu deaths.

According to the BMC monsoon report, while a 42-year-old male South Mumbai resident succumbed to the infection on July 11, a 44-year-old Andheri resident died on July 26.

“The South Mumbai resident had a history of travel to the USA and Kashmir. He arrived in Mumbai on July 9. His condition worsened rapidly despite treatment. The second patient had breathlessness and cough since July 19. He also had comorbidities like hypertension and obesity,” said a BMC health official.

In August, the city reported 163 laboratory confirmed swine flu cases, said the BMC report. In 2020, the city had recorded 44 cases while in 2021, Mumbai had 64 swine flu cases. Till date, the city has reported 272 cases this year of which 105 cases were registered in July.

The death committee report also highlighted that there were two dengue deaths--an 8-year-old girl (June 22) and a 38-year-old male (July 10). It also reported a leptospirosis death on July 4 and a malaria death on July 23.

With the festive season about to start, doctors have warned people as they continue to see a rise in swine flu and dengue cases. BMC too has issued an advisory that people should not self-medicate if they have comorbidities, fever and other symptoms.

Meanwhile, Mumbai saw 872 new Covid cases on Tuesday along with two deaths. According to the BMC Covid report, both the deceased were in their mid 60s and had multiple comorbidities. The state recorded 1,910 new cases and seven deaths.