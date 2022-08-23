After two years, city reports two swine flu deaths
According to the BMC monsoon report, while a 42-year-old male South Mumbai resident succumbed to the infection on July 11
Mumbai The death committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday said that after two years, the city has recorded two swine flu deaths.
According to the BMC monsoon report, while a 42-year-old male South Mumbai resident succumbed to the infection on July 11, a 44-year-old Andheri resident died on July 26.
“The South Mumbai resident had a history of travel to the USA and Kashmir. He arrived in Mumbai on July 9. His condition worsened rapidly despite treatment. The second patient had breathlessness and cough since July 19. He also had comorbidities like hypertension and obesity,” said a BMC health official.
In August, the city reported 163 laboratory confirmed swine flu cases, said the BMC report. In 2020, the city had recorded 44 cases while in 2021, Mumbai had 64 swine flu cases. Till date, the city has reported 272 cases this year of which 105 cases were registered in July.
The death committee report also highlighted that there were two dengue deaths--an 8-year-old girl (June 22) and a 38-year-old male (July 10). It also reported a leptospirosis death on July 4 and a malaria death on July 23.
With the festive season about to start, doctors have warned people as they continue to see a rise in swine flu and dengue cases. BMC too has issued an advisory that people should not self-medicate if they have comorbidities, fever and other symptoms.
Meanwhile, Mumbai saw 872 new Covid cases on Tuesday along with two deaths. According to the BMC Covid report, both the deceased were in their mid 60s and had multiple comorbidities. The state recorded 1,910 new cases and seven deaths.
-
Woman in Kharghar duped of ₹8.95 lakh for believing black magic would reunite her with her boyfriend
A 27-year-old computer engineer lost ₹8.95 lakh after believing the claims of 'magic power' of a man whose videos she saw on the internet. The complainant was in a relationship with one Abhishek, who resided in Nanded before they broke up last year. Abhishek had blocked her from all social media sites. One'Khan Saab', whom she claimed to be the one with'magic powers' first told the complainant that she had to pay ₹50,000 and also give a photograph of Abhishek to conduct the magic.
-
2008 Malegaon blast: One more witness turns hostile
Mumbai The special court hearing the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case declared one more witness hostile on Tuesday. One of the accused Sudhakar Chaturvedi had stayed in the witness' house in Lucknow between March 2006 and June 2007. The witness accepted that he had given the statement to the National Investigation Agency but refused to recognise Chaturvedi or remember anything because of the time that has lapsed over the years.
-
Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh censured by party brass after his attack on CBI
Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda has censured the party's former West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh for back-to-back comments against the Central Bureau of Investigation and alleging a nexus between a section of the federal agency's officers and leaders of the state's ruling Trinamool Congress, BJP leaders aware of the development said. Nadda called up Ghosh on Monday evening and told him not to make such remarks in public.
-
Savarkar Ratha Yatra will bring awareness about the freedom fighter: Yediyurappa
Former chief minister of Karnataka and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa flagged off 'Savarkar Ratha Yatra' on Tuesday at Mysuru of Karnataka. The yatra is being organised to make people aware of Veer Savarkar's contribution to the nation and soon, it will take place in many places of the state. Yediyurappa was recently elevated as a member of the Central Parliamentary Board of Bharatiya Janata Party.
-
65-year-old truck driver electrocuted to death in Thane
A 65-year truck driver died of electrocution after the deceased Bhaurao Narayan Chavhan came in contact with a distribution point (DP) at Amanlal chawl in Upvan, Thane, on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred while the deceased Bhaurao Narayan Chavhan came out of his truck to move a two-wheeler parked on the way. His leg came in contact with a live metal part of the DP and was electrocuted.
