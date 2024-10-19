Mumbai: A day after the state government withdrew around 111 government resolutions (GR) and tenders, which it issued after the announcement of the Assembly election dates on October 15, it decided to put the Mukhyamantri Yojanadoot scheme on hold after the opposition raised eyebrows. After withdrawing GRs, govt puts Yojana Doot scheme on hold

The model code of conduct (MCC) which is enforced after the polls are announced, restricts the government from announcing new projects, schemes, or making policy decisions that could influence voters.

“We had clarified to the appointees that they would not work as government representatives while the code of conduct is in place. After the opposition raised the issue in the press conference on Friday, the chief electoral officer asked us to review the implementation of the scheme. We have informed them that the scheme has been stayed. It may come into effect after the election if the new government decides so,” said an officer from the director general of information and public relations, the nodal department for the scheme.

Yojana Doot is a recruitment drive launched by the state government in June. This initiative aims to hire a large number of individuals to serve as Yojana Doots (Scheme Ambassadors). These ambassadors will play a crucial role in disseminating information about various government schemes and initiatives to the public.

The state government has received 250,000 applications for the scheme with the monthly stipend of ₹10,000 and issued appointment letters to 574 applicants. The scheme was announced by the government to appoint 50,000 such doots for six months to take the government schemes to the people. The government had announced to appoint one such doot per village and ward for six months with the monthly stipend of ₹10,000. After scrutiny, the government gave the recruitment to 574 doots in the villages with just one application, while the scrutiny process for the recruitment in other parts of the state was under process.

Meanwhile, the state branch of the Election Commission Of India (ECI), sought an explanation from the government over government resolutions and the tender notices issued after the elections for the assembly elections were announced. The chief electoral officer of the state has submitted a report to the ECI on the same.

The state government had issued over 111 government resolutions after the announcement of the elections at 3.30pm on Tuesday and dozens of more were issued even on Wednesday. The state government’s tourism department published eight tender notices for various works on Wednesday. The ECO office had written to the chief secretary seeking an explanation and asking her to direct all the departments to take action on the GRs issued after the announcement of the election.

After the CEO office wrote to the CS, the orders issued after the announcement of the elections, have been removed and the tenders issued were scrapped. Respective departments that had issued the orders and tenders have been directed to review the GRs issued and whether they could have any inducement impact on the voters.

“The orders that have a direct impact on the voters cannot be implemented during the code of conduct of the Assembly polls. After the media reports, the ECI asked us to submit a factual report on it. We have submitted our report,” said Kiran Kulkarni, additional CEO, of Maharashtra.

Some of the GRs issued by various departments of the state government were related to the constitution of statutory boards and corporations. The scrapping of the GRs has put the constitution on hold, said an official from the general administration department.