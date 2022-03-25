Ahead of final exams, fresh circular puts city schools in a fix
Mumbai: As city schools were gearing up to start final examinations for their students from batches 5 to 9, the school education department has released a circular stating a change in the academic and exam schedule.
As per the latest circular, schools are being asked to ensure regular lecture days until mid-April and to encourage 100% attendance among students. Exams should be scheduled to take place post the third week of April and results should be announced in May, states the circular dated March 24.
However, schools are confused because most have already scheduled their exams to begin in the last week of March or first week of April, with the aim of announcing results on or before May 1.
“We have followed the government circulars only and ensured that the syllabus was completed within the stipulated time. Once the syllabus was over, we scheduled the exams,” said Saba Patel, principal, Anjuman-I-Islam School, Bandra. She added that at her school, class 9 exams are currently underway while exams for classes 5 to 8 will start from Friday, March 25. “All our exams will be over by April 8, and results will be announced in time to give students and teachers a much-needed vacation,” she added.
The government circular released on Thursday reiterates some points mentioned in their previous circular, which is insistence on offline/physical classes for all. The additional information on exam dates has left schools as well as teachers angry.
“While schools were in online mode, the fact is that teachers were working 6 days a week and ensuring that the curriculum is covered well. By demanding that exams now be held in the last week of April, the government is hinting at no summer break for already overburdened teachers and staff of schools, which is unfair,” said the headmistress of a suburban school.
As of now, most schools have decided to continue with their schedule. “The government circular is accepted only once the local education body approves and addresses the circular to all schools. We will check if the same is binding when we receive the circular,” said the principal of a Dadar school, adding that in the meantime, the school will continue with their own academic and exam schedule.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics