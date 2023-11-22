Air India flight AI119 faces mid-air scare; safely returns to Mumbai

HT Correspondent HT Image

Mumbai: Passengers aboard Air India’s Mumbai to New York-bound flight, AI119, experienced a mid-air scare prompting the aircraft to return to Mumbai from Iranian airspace. The Boeing 777 pilots detected a technical snag during the journey to New York, leading them to prioritise safety and return.

An Air India spokesperson assured, “Passengers were provided with hotel accommodation following the unexpected turn of events. The airline is addressing and resolving the technical issue before resuming the flight to New York, ensuring the safety and well-being of those on board.”

Efforts are underway at Mumbai airport to assist and support passengers, offering options such as hotel stays, alternative flights, or rescheduling of dates while refreshments are being served to them, the spokesperson added.