Over 1,032 air traffic movements at Mumbai airport over Diwali weekend; sets new record

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) soared to new heights over the Diwali weekend, witnessing a substantial surge in passenger traffic. Diwali Decor lights up Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), in Mumbai. (HT Photo)

From November 11 to 13, the airport recorded a remarkable 516,562 passenger movements, setting a festive record.

On November 11, CSMIA also achieved a new single-day record by handling 1,032 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs).

"The festive period saw a surge in travel, and CSMIA managed a total of 516,562 passenger movements from November 11th to 13th. Among these, 354,541 passengers travelled on domestic routes, while 162,021 embarked on international journeys," CSMIA authorities said in a statement.

"The extended Diwali holiday contributed to the increased passenger traffic, reflecting the airport's significance as a key travel hub," they said.

According to officials, CSMIA played host to a total of 2,894 ATMs during the Diwali weekend (from November 11 to 13), comprising 2,137 domestic flights and 757 international flights. The top domestic destinations included Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, while internationally, Dubai, London, Abu Dhabi, and Singapore were among the preferred choices for travellers.

"The record-breaking day on November 11th saw CSMIA catering to a total of 161,419 passengers, with 107,765 on domestic flights and 53,680 on international flights. This influx highlights CSMIA's capability to manage increased air traffic with precision, all while maintaining high standards of safety, security, and passenger service," authorities said in a statement.

