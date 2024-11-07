PUNE: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday condemned BJP leader and a Mahayuti ally Sadabhau Khot for his remarks on NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar. Khot, speaking earlier in the day at a rally in Jat, Sangli, questioned whether Pawar intended to make Maharashtra like his face—a comment that quickly sparked controversy and criticism. Ajit Pawar condemns BJP leader Sadabhau Khot’s remarks on Sharad Pawar’s face

Ajit Pawar expressed his disapproval in a formal statement, calling the comments disrespectful and inappropriate. “The statement made by Sadabhau Khot regarding respected senior leader Pawar saheb is condemnable,” Ajit said. “We strongly oppose such low-level personal attacks. This is not in line with Maharashtra’s culture. On behalf of the Nationalist Congress Party and personally, I strongly condemn this statement. The NCP will not tolerate similar personal remarks against Pawar saheb in the future.”

Khot, a former minister of state and a current Member of the Legislative Council, made the contentious remarks during an event where he was present with deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was campaigning for BJP candidate Gopichand Padalkar. During his speech, Khot remarked, “Sharad Pawar claims he wants to change Maharashtra’s face. Does he want to make Maharashtra like his own face?”

NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) state president Jayant Patil also weighed in, stating that Khot’s comments reflect the “twisted mentality” of certain Mahayuti leaders.

The controversy follows an exchange of praise between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar on Tuesday, when the NCP leader commended Ajit’s work in Baramati, saying there is no doubt about his contributions to the region.

This incident has further highlighted divisions within Maharashtra’s political landscape, especially with the upcoming elections intensifying existing tensions between the Mahayuti alliance and the NCP.