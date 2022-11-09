Ajit Pawar keeps mum on Sattar abusing cousin Sule

Mumbai: While almost every leader in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has been vocal against agriculture minister Abdul Sattar for uttering abusive words against party MP Supriya Sule, her cousin Ajit Pawar’s silence has raised eyebrows.

Pawar, leader of opposition in the assembly, has neither issued any statement nor tweeted about the incident though he keeps posting tweets on almost every issue in state politics.

Pawar did not even break his silence when a delegation of NCP leaders led by state unit chief Jayant Patil met Governor B S Koshyari on Tuesday and demanded Sattar be sacked for his remarks.

There has been talks in the NCP that Ajit is unhappy with his uncle and party chief Sharad Pawar over the appointment of new state unit chief. He wants Patil to be replaced while the senior Pawar is not keen on the same.

Meanwhile, upset at the ‘50 khoke’ jibe, which insinuates that the Shiv Sena MLAs who defected to chief minister Eknath Shinde took ₹50 crore, Shinde’s Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena has threatened to sue Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, Ajit Pawar, and Sule for ₹2,500 crore.

Former minister Vijay Shivtare, who is also a spokesperson of Shinde’s party, said this at a press conference on Tuesday.

“Sattar’s [statement] was a reaction. How much will you tease anyone? How much will you trouble anyone?” Shivtare asked, referring to the statement against Sule by the agriculture minister, for which he apologised later.

“If it is true, prove it, or face a defamation case or apologise,” he said, adding that notices suing Aaditya and Sule for ₹2,500 crore each would be sent on Wednesday.

Reacting to this, Aaditya said the defamation notices should be sent to all the people of Maharashtra and India. “I do not give much importance to such people.”