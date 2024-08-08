Ajit Pawar launches statewide tour ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Ajit Pawar embarked on his inaugural statewide tour, dubbed the 'Jan Samman Yatra', from Dindori, Nashik on Wednesday. The month-long first leg of the journey will span 39 assembly constituencies, marking the commencement of the party's election campaign. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar. (ANI Photo) (Deepak Salvi)

Pawar aims to engage with diverse societal groups, highlighting schemes outlined in the state budget, particularly the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana'. Party leaders assert that the tour will not only raise awareness but also dispel "confusion" propagated by opposition parties.

"Jan Sanman Yatra begins... A new chapter of public service, respect and empowerment begins…," Pawar declared in a social media post.

Clad in an onion-pink half-jacket over a white kurta-pyjama, the NCP president initiated the tour with a public meeting, focusing on women attendees. He elucidated the benefits of various schemes introduced by the Mahayuti government. His itinerary includes interactions with grape growers, a visit to Kalaram Temple, discussions with women in Devlali, and a session with health workers.

The tour aims to craft a new image for Ajit Pawar, portraying him as a people's leader beyond his reputation as an adept administrator. The campaign slogan, "Dadacha Wada, Laabh Aani Bal" (Benefit and power are the promises of Ajit Pawar), encapsulates this vision.

A custom-designed, pink-hued bus—a colour often associated with women—will transport Pawar and senior party members throughout the tour. The journey, commencing in North Maharashtra, will traverse Western Maharashtra, Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Vidarbha, before concluding in Marathwada.

The tour's strategic importance lies in its potential to reshape public perception and galvanise support ahead of the crucial state assembly elections. By directly engaging with constituents and showcasing government initiatives, Pawar seeks to strengthen his party's position in the competitive political landscape of Maharashtra.