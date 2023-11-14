Ajit’s MLAs now unhappy over distribution of development funds

Mumbai: Amid a cold war between chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, the rebel Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs are now complaining about disparity in distribution of development funds for their constituencies. The issue is likely to be discussed in a meeting chaired by Ajit on November 21, sources said. Mumbai, India - May 25, 2023: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar during a press conference, at Y.B. Chavan Centre, Nariman Point, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, May 25, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

“Ajit dada holds the finance department but the departments that are with Shiv Sena and BJP require approval from the ministers concerned. This is where the problem lies. The proposals do not get cleared especially those with Sena ministers,” an MLA from Ajit faction, who did not wish to be named, said.

In a related development, rebel faction’s working president Praful Patel on Monday refuted any discomfort between the three ruling allies, days after Ajit met union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

Among the departments Ajit’s MLAs are unhappy with are social justice, employment guarantee scheme, soil and water conservation, rural development, and minority affairs. All these departments are with Sena except rural development that is with BJP.

Another rebel MLA said they are even facing issues with the urban development department that is held by Shinde.

“Our ratio in the distribution of Centrally funded schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana is also skewed when compared to the other two parties,” a senior party functionary said.

At the November 21 meeting, Ajit is also likely to brief his MLAs about what transpired between Shah and him in Delhi on Friday. Shah reportedly promised the delegation that he would speak to Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to resolve the issues, especially a power-sharing agreement.

As the opposition leaders started taunting Ajit over his Delhi trip, Patel said it is wrong to say that Ajit dada is unhappy. “We met Amit Shah ji where we discussed political and other issues of the state.”

He further said, “I want to reiterate that under the leadership of Eknath Shinde ji we are going to contest the next assembly elections and those who are unhappy with us are spreading false stories.”

Seconding his opinion, Sena leader and industries minister Uday Samant too denied any infighting.

“No NCP MLA has discussed anything of this sort with us. This could be an attempt to create confusion against us. The opponents would have felt that they could divide us through such tactics which will not happen,” Samant told reporters.

The leader of opposition in the assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, took a jibe at Ajit and said he is also the finance minister in this government and should display the bullying he used to do it during the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government. “Show your guts the way you used to flaunt during the MVA regime and take maximum funds.”

Significantly, rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena had the same grouse against the then finance minister, Ajit Pawar, before they decided to split and bring down the MVA government in June 2022. Ajit was accused of giving more funds to NCP MLAs compared to their allies - Shiv Sena and Congress.

NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar said his uncle (Ajit) appears to be upset but there could be many reasons for it. “BJP’s tradition has been to poach a leader from another party by giving false assurances and never fulfill them. They also reduce the leader’s power gradually. In my opinion BJP is doing the same with Dada at this moment.”

