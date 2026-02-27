MUMBAI: Parents of children studying at City International School, Oshiwara have filed a public interest petition (PIL) in the Bombay high court, seeking urgent intervention in the matter of its sudden closure. They say that the abrupt decision has left families in distress, as most schools have already completed admissions for the upcoming academic year. Alarmed by imminent closure, Oshiwara school parents approach HC

Early this month, the school’s management sent an email to parents announcing that the school would shut down from the academic year 2026-27. Around 688 students from Classes 1 to 10 are currently studying in the school. The sudden decision has left many parents shocked and concerned about their children’s future.

A parent who did not want to be named said, “The PIL argues that a private rental dispute should not jeopardise children’s fundamental right to education, and seeks court directions to the government and ICSE Board for either a five-year extension for continued functioning or alternative arrangements.” Other parents added that the case raised broader questions about regulatory safeguards required when private schools face closure due to infrastructure or financial disputes.

Meanwhile, a preliminary report sent by Sanjay Javeer, the west zone education officer, has sought guidance from the higher authorities on the management’s decision to shut down the Oshiwara school which is reportedly against the rules. Javeer has also sought advice regarding the school’s 138 students admitted under the RTE quota.

The school management has claimed that rising rent is the main reason behind the proposed closure. However, Mansoor A Chunawalla, trustee of MARS Properties and MR Enterprises which owns the land on which the school stands, has denied that any arbitrary rent hike led to the situation.

In a written statement, Chunawalla said that the school had been operating on their Oshiwara premises since 2011 under a leave-and-licence agreement which expired in June 2014. After the school did not vacate the premises, eviction proceedings were filed in the small causes court. In 2018, the school sought more time to shift and was allowed to continue till June 2023 under consent terms, which were later extended till July 2026 on humanitarian grounds. Chunawalla stated that the school was fully aware of the July 2026 deadline and that any decision to close the school lay solely with the management, not due to a rent increase.

Gaurav Bhagwat, a member of the school management, said they had been cooperating throughout. “We have always tried to work with the landowner, but this time we are not able to meet the demand for more rent,” he said. “Since 2023, we have been searching for another place nearby and even published advertisements, but we have not found suitable premises like the current one. After the rent increase, it has become very difficult for us to continue running the school so we have decided to close it.” Bhagwat also claimed that the school has been functioning from the same premises for the past 20 years.