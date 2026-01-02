All eyes on Shivaji Park for poll campaigns, rallies

Mumbai: With the campaigning window for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections open till January 13, Shivaji Park in Dadar has emerged as the most sought-after venue, with multiple political parties planning to hold rallies there to showcase strength on the final days of the campaign. Mumbai, India. Dec 06, 2025 - Aerial view of Shivaji Park. Ambedkar's followers across the country arrived at Shivaji Park in Dadar to pay their respects to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Din, which marks the leader’s 69th death anniversary. Mumbai, India. Dec 06, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has approached the G North ward office seeking permission to book Shivaji Park on January 11, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to the city. While party officials have not officially confirmed a rally, sources said the Prime Minister may address a public meeting. BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye, however, said he was unaware of any such programme.

The Shiv Sena, led by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, has also booked Shivaji Park for January 11. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shiv Sena (UBT) have reserved the ground for January 12 for a joint rally to be addressed by Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray. The Republican Party of India (Athawale) has also applied to hold a meeting at the maidan.

“We are told that the BJP wants to book Shivaji Park for PM Narendra Modi’s function. We have forwarded all proposals to the state government for final clearance,’’ a senior official from the G North ward said.

On the other hand, the BJP and the Shinde-led Sena are set to hold their first meeting at the Worli Dome on Saturday.

The MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT), which are focusing strongly on the 29 municipal corporation elections, have intensified coordination. Uddhav Thackeray visited Raj Thackeray’s residence on Thursday to finalise their joint manifesto, scheduled for release on January 4 at Sena Bhavan. This will mark Raj Thackeray’s first visit to Sena Bhavan since his exit from the undivided Shiv Sena in 2006. In the run-up to the announcement, multiple meetings have taken place between senior and youth leaders of both parties, including Sanjay Raut, Aaditya Thackeray, Amit Raj Thackeray and Mumbai MNS chief Sandeep Deshpande. The manifesto is expected to focus on infrastructure projects, revival of BEST and environmental initiatives.

Following a press conference on January 4, the two parties are set to hold joint rallies in Bhandup or Vikhroli on January 5 and later in the city’s western suburbs. The Vikhroli-Bhandup area majorly contains the Marathi-speaking population and is a stronghold of Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut and also the MNS. Their final rally is planned for January 12 at Shivaji Park, even as the BJP continues efforts to secure the venue amid the Prime Minister’s Mumbai visit on January 11 for a religious function.