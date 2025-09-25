All municipal corporations in state allowed to implement slum rehab scheme

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has paved the way for slum rehabilitation in all municipal corporations in the state, consistent with the ongoing scheme in Mumbai. Eight municipal councils in Ambernath, Badlapur, Khopoli, Karjat, Palghar, Alibag, Pen, and Matheran are also allowed to implement. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTODevelopers will be allowed to club lands only to use it as an independent plot)

The state has also decided to extend the scheme for the Boisar Gram Panchayat, which falls under MMR.

The implementation is undertaken by approving amendments to the Unified Development Control and Promotion Rules (UDCPR) that regulate urban development and construction guidelines across the state, excluding Mumbai. The state urban development department has issued a notification to this effect on August 26. “The decision was the need of the hour as it also comprises several changes in the UDCPR required to make the scheme feasible in these areas,” said a senior urban development official.

Previously, the state government had allowed the slum rehabilitation scheme in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Nagpur apart from Mumbai and Thane.

To make the rehabilitation projects more feasible, developers are allowed to club lands. However, they must pay a premium of an unearned income, equal to 30% of the sale value of the interchanged built-up area (BUA) of the sale component, as per the ready reckoner rates.

“A developer or developers making an application under this regulation may club more than one plot belonging to single or multiple owners and offer resettlement and rehabilitation of slum on a single plot while shifting the sale component as well as base FSI of the plot to other plots provided all right holders of these plots agree and make a joint application,” the notification states. “However, clubbing shall be allowed only if it leads to an independent plot or building or wing, as the case may be, with tenements being handed over to the planning authority.”

In cases where rehabilitation or composite buildings have a height of more than 25m (up to 70m) at least one side (other than the side near a road), they must have a clear open space of 6m that is accessible from the roadside, as mandated by the notification. The projects will be eligible to get all relaxations provided in the UDCPR rules for sale components after paying a premium of 2.5% of the ready reckoner rates.