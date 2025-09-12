MUMBAI: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off an all-women, tri-services, circumnavigation sailing expedition, Samudra Pradakshina, from Gateway of India on Thursday. All-women tri-services sailing expedition flagged off

Inaugurating the function virtually from his South Block office, Singh described the voyage as a “glowing symbol of Nari Shakti – the collective strength and unity of the three services, of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and its military diplomacy and global vision”.

A naval spokesperson said that over the next nine months, ten women officers will sail on board the indigenously-built Indian Army Sailing Vessel (IASV) Triveni, on an easterly route covering 26,000 nautical miles. They will cross the equator twice and sail around the three great capes – Leeuwin, Horn and Good Hope. The expedition will also cover all the major oceans and some of the most dangerous waters, including the Southern Ocean and Drake Passage. It will return to Mumbai in May 2026.

Singh said this was not just a voyage but also a spiritual sadhana, and a journey of discipline and will power. He said “they will return home safely, showing the world that the valour of Indian women is beyond any limits”.

The ten-member crew includes expedition leader Lieutenant-Colonel Anuja Varudkar, deputy expedition leader Squadron Leader Shraddha P Raju, Major Karamjeet Kaur, Major Omita Dalvi, Captain Prajakta P Nikam, Captain Dauli Butola, Lieutenant-Commander Priyanka Gusain, Wing Commander Vibha Singh, Squadron Leader Aruvi Jayadev and Squadron Leader Vaishali Bhandari.

The defence minister also recalled a recent expedition by two Indian Navy women officers – Lieutenant-Commander Dilna K and Lieutenant-Commander Rupa A – who circumnavigated the globe on board another indigenous vessel, INS Tarini. He said he was confident that IASV Triveni would set another global benchmark in maritime adventure.

A defence spokesperson said the team had undergone three years of rigorous training, beginning with smaller offshore expeditions on Class B vessels and advancing to IASV Triveni. Their preparation included progressively challenging voyages along India’s western seaboard and a landmark international expedition from Mumbai to the Seychelles and back earlier this year.

IASV Triveni is a 50-foot yacht, indigenously built in Puducherry. Its ports of call will include Fremantle (Australia), Lyttelton (New Zealand), Port Stanley (Canada) and Cape Town (South Africa).

Naval officers said Sir Robin Knox-Johnston (UK) was the first-ever individual to complete a solo, non-stop circumnavigation in 1969. In India, Captain Dilip Donde (Retd) completed the first solo circumnavigation (2009-10) and Commander Abhilash Tomy (Retd) was the first Indian to circumnavigate, non-stop, in 2012-13.