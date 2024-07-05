 Ambadas Danve’s suspension cut short by 2 days | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ambadas Danve’s suspension cut short by 2 days

ByYogesh Naik
Jul 05, 2024 08:06 AM IST

Danve, a Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC, had abused BJP MLC Prasad Lad on Monday and was suspended on Tuesday for five days

Mumbai: The suspension of leader of opposition in the legislative council, Ambadas Danve, was reduced on Thursday from five days to three days after he tendered an apology for using abusive language in the house.

MLC Ambadas Danve (Facebook Image)
MLC Ambadas Danve (Facebook Image)

Danve, a Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC, had abused BJP MLC Prasad Lad on Monday and was suspended on Tuesday for five days. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray apologised on his behalf the same day. On Wednesday, Danve wrote to deputy speaker Neelam Gorhe, expressing his willingness to tender an apology to the council and saying that he wanted to participate in proceedings and discuss issues related to farmers, working class, youth and women.

Following Danve’s letter, Lad said he had no objection if his suspension was taken back. “The deputy chief minister told me that they have to run the house and many issues of farmers, budget, ladies, youth, senior citizens need to be discussed. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has also apologiesed for Danve’s use of abusive language. I don’t want to stretch the matter further,” the BJP MLC said on Thursday.

A proposal to reduce Danve’s suspension term was moved by parliamentary affairs minister Chandrakant Patil on Thursday afternoon. The proposal was accepted, paving the way for Danve’s return to the council on Friday.

Speaking to the media after the reduction of his suspension term, Danve said, “This is not a very big decision. The government has not shown much generosity. I had given a letter on Wednesday morning and they have delayed the reduction in punishment.” He claimed that had ben not been reinstated, he would have heard people in the janata darbar and then put it up on social media. “My aggression in presenting social issues won’t end,” he said.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Ambadas Danve’s suspension cut short by 2 days
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On