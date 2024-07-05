Ambadas Danve’s suspension cut short by 2 days

Mumbai: The suspension of leader of opposition in the legislative council, Ambadas Danve, was reduced on Thursday from five days to three days after he tendered an apology for using abusive language in the house. MLC Ambadas Danve (Facebook Image)

Danve, a Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC, had abused BJP MLC Prasad Lad on Monday and was suspended on Tuesday for five days. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray apologised on his behalf the same day. On Wednesday, Danve wrote to deputy speaker Neelam Gorhe, expressing his willingness to tender an apology to the council and saying that he wanted to participate in proceedings and discuss issues related to farmers, working class, youth and women.

Following Danve’s letter, Lad said he had no objection if his suspension was taken back. “The deputy chief minister told me that they have to run the house and many issues of farmers, budget, ladies, youth, senior citizens need to be discussed. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has also apologiesed for Danve’s use of abusive language. I don’t want to stretch the matter further,” the BJP MLC said on Thursday.

A proposal to reduce Danve’s suspension term was moved by parliamentary affairs minister Chandrakant Patil on Thursday afternoon. The proposal was accepted, paving the way for Danve’s return to the council on Friday.

Speaking to the media after the reduction of his suspension term, Danve said, “This is not a very big decision. The government has not shown much generosity. I had given a letter on Wednesday morning and they have delayed the reduction in punishment.” He claimed that had ben not been reinstated, he would have heard people in the janata darbar and then put it up on social media. “My aggression in presenting social issues won’t end,” he said.