Ambernath police arrest man for killing innocent labourer to implicate girlfriend in case
A 40-year-old man allegedly killed an unknown labourer merely to implicate his girlfriend in the murder case.
To ensure that the police arrest her, he also left her voter ID card on the body. The man, Waman Shinde, was in judicial custody in a theft case and was out on bail for a few days. He suspected his girlfriend of having an affair. So, to take revenge on her, he murdered an innocent man.
Shinde was in a relationship with his married girlfriend for the last 15 years. The Ambernath police found the body of Amit Das, 32, with his throat slit by a sharp object in a remote area of Chikloli in Badlapur on April 1.
An officer from Ambernath police said, “We found a piece of paper and voter’s ID card of a woman on the body. When we questioned the woman, we realised that she was not involved and also got CCTV footage leading us to Shinde. When we arrested Shinde, we were still clueless about the deceased’s identity. During interrogation Shinde said that he went to Kalyan, saw a labourer waiting to find a day’s labour, offered him work, took him to a remote place and slit his throat. He later planted evidence against his girlfriend.”
Senior police inspector Rajendra Kote said, “Das is a poor labourer and didn’t know either the accused or his girlfriend. We have arrested Shinde and he is in judicial custody now.”
-
Payal Tadvi suicide: Two accused doctors file for discharge from case
Two of the three doctors, accused of abetting the suicide of Dr Payal Tadvi, on Thursday filed pleas before Mumbai sessions court seeking discharge from the case. The court posted the matter for hearing on April 18, with direction to special prosecutor Pradeep Gharat to reply to the discharge pleas filed by Dr Bhakti Mehare and Dr Ankita Khandelwal.
-
Wine expected to be available in supermarkets later this year
More than two months after the state cabinet allowed supermarkets and walk-in stores to retail wine in sealed bottles for 'off-consumption' as per the 'shelf-in-shop' concept, the government has finally published the draft rules. However, the period for people to submit their suggestions and objections to the Special Permit and Licenses (Amendment) Rules, 2022, has been fixed for 90 days, which will end on June 29.
-
Conmen pose as ACB; target BESCOM officials to extort money
A group of conmen are reportedly posing as Anti Corruption Bureau officials in Karnataka in the backdrop of several raids conducted by them recently in the hope to extort money. These conmen are reported to be on a hunt for various government officials in the state, this time, targeting BESCOM officials.
-
Embracing green felicity in ecstatic abundance
It's said that passion drives any activity. It's a cherished feeling that a mother experiences while fostering her children. Gardening is a surreal experience for a nature lover. How true are the words of Gertrude Jekyll! Everything in this world must grow, bloom, flower, bear fruit, shed leaves and die. My tryst with the green world continues and quietly I partake in an elixir embracing green felicity in ecstatic abundance.
-
UP govt inks lease agreement with AAI on transfer of land for Ayodhya airport
LUCKNOW In a step towards the development of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya, UP's civil aviation department, in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, signed a lease agreement with the Airports Authority of India regarding the transfer of 317.855 acres land to the AAI for the project.
