Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Ambernath police arrest man for killing innocent labourer to implicate girlfriend in case
mumbai news

Ambernath police arrest man for killing innocent labourer to implicate girlfriend in case

Ambernath police arrest a 40-year-old man for killing an innocent labourer merely to implicate his girlfriend in the murder case; he left her voter ID card on the dead body; he wanted to falsely implicate his girlfriend as he suspected her of having an affair
Ambernath police arrest a 40-year-old man for killing an unknown labourer simply to implicate his girlfriend in the murder case. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Ambernath police arrest a 40-year-old man for killing an unknown labourer simply to implicate his girlfriend in the murder case. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 07, 2022 09:42 PM IST
Copy Link
ByAnamika Gharat, Ambernath

A 40-year-old man allegedly killed an unknown labourer merely to implicate his girlfriend in the murder case.

To ensure that the police arrest her, he also left her voter ID card on the body. The man, Waman Shinde, was in judicial custody in a theft case and was out on bail for a few days. He suspected his girlfriend of having an affair. So, to take revenge on her, he murdered an innocent man.

Shinde was in a relationship with his married girlfriend for the last 15 years. The Ambernath police found the body of Amit Das, 32, with his throat slit by a sharp object in a remote area of Chikloli in Badlapur on April 1.

An officer from Ambernath police said, “We found a piece of paper and voter’s ID card of a woman on the body. When we questioned the woman, we realised that she was not involved and also got CCTV footage leading us to Shinde. When we arrested Shinde, we were still clueless about the deceased’s identity. During interrogation Shinde said that he went to Kalyan, saw a labourer waiting to find a day’s labour, offered him work, took him to a remote place and slit his throat. He later planted evidence against his girlfriend.”

Senior police inspector Rajendra Kote said, “Das is a poor labourer and didn’t know either the accused or his girlfriend. We have arrested Shinde and he is in judicial custody now.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Representational image

    Payal Tadvi suicide: Two accused doctors file for discharge from case

    Two of the three doctors, accused of abetting the suicide of Dr Payal Tadvi, on Thursday filed pleas before Mumbai sessions court seeking discharge from the case. The court posted the matter for hearing on April 18, with direction to special prosecutor Pradeep Gharat to reply to the discharge pleas filed by Dr Bhakti Mehare and Dr Ankita Khandelwal.

  • Representational image

    Wine expected to be available in supermarkets later this year

    More than two months after the state cabinet allowed supermarkets and walk-in stores to retail wine in sealed bottles for 'off-consumption' as per the 'shelf-in-shop' concept, the government has finally published the draft rules. However, the period for people to submit their suggestions and objections to the Special Permit and Licenses (Amendment) Rules, 2022, has been fixed for 90 days, which will end on June 29.

  • A group of conmen posing as ACB officials threaten to conduct raids, aiming to extort money from government officers. (AARP Photo)

    Conmen pose as ACB; target BESCOM officials to extort money

    A group of conmen are reportedly posing as Anti Corruption Bureau officials in Karnataka in the backdrop of several raids conducted by them recently in the hope to extort money. These conmen are reported to be on a hunt for various government officials in the state, this time, targeting BESCOM officials.

  • How true are the words of Gertrude Jekyll! “A garden is a teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness. It teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust.” (Representative photo)

    Embracing green felicity in ecstatic abundance

    It's said that passion drives any activity. It's a cherished feeling that a mother experiences while fostering her children. Gardening is a surreal experience for a nature lover. How true are the words of Gertrude Jekyll! Everything in this world must grow, bloom, flower, bear fruit, shed leaves and die. My tryst with the green world continues and quietly I partake in an elixir embracing green felicity in ecstatic abundance.

  • The CM also said that better connectivity does not only save time, and eases congestion but also helps the region with better employment opportunities and development. (File Photo)

    UP govt inks lease agreement with AAI on transfer of land for Ayodhya airport

    LUCKNOW In a step towards the development of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya, UP's civil aviation department, in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, signed a lease agreement with the Airports Authority of India regarding the transfer of 317.855 acres land to the AAI for the project.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 07, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out