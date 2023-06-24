Amendments to RTE Act introduce exams for class 5 and 8 students

Mumbai: In a significant development, the state school education department has introduced amendments to the Right to Education (RTE) Act, mandating the conduct of examinations for students in classes 5 and 8. Under the new provisions, if a student fails in either class, they will be retained in the same grade, even if given another opportunity. The education department has officially published the gazette announcing these changes. HT Image

Previously, the RTE Act ensured that students from classes 1 to 8 did not fail. However, the revised guidelines now require the implementation of annual examinations for students in classes 5 and 8. The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has outlined the procedures for these exams. Students who fail the annual examination will have the opportunity to undergo a re-examination within two months from the declaration of the initial results. If the student does not pass this retest, they will be retained in the same class.

The gazette explicitly stated, “No student will be expelled from school until they have completed their primary education, ensuring that all students have the opportunity to continue their academic journey without the fear of being forced out of school due to poor performance.”

According to the updated regulations, children will be enrolled based on their age till class 5. However, for admission to Classes 6 to 8, it is now mandatory for children to pass the annual examination designated for Class 5. In the event of failing this examination, the child will be admitted to class 5 as per the rule.

“This amendment was done on the basis of the guidelines of the central government,” said Ranjeet Singh Deol, principal secretary, school education department. He also clarified that there will be no board exams for classes 5 and 8.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON