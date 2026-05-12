Andhare too refuses to apologise before privileges committee

MUMBAI: Just as stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra held his ground on April 9, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushama Andhare too refused to apologise before the state legislature’s privileges committee over her alleged insult to Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare appeared before the privileges committee on Monday, (HT PHOTO)

Andhare had backed Kamra after his satirical song referring to Shinde as a “traitor” and a “turncoat” sparked a political controversy in March last year. Both Kamra and Andhare are facing a breach of privilege motion moved by BJP MLC Pravin Darekar, for allegedly insulting Shinde and the state legislature.

Appearing before the privileges committee on Monday, Andhare faced 23 questions from the panel. Asked whether she was prepared to apologise for her remarks against Shinde, she refused, maintaining that her post on social media platform X did not specifically refer to him.

“There is no question of apologising as my remarks were made with full awareness of the repercussions. I told the breach of privilege committee that I stood by Kunal Kamra because his satire was within the framework of freedom of expression guaranteed by the Constitution of India. I neither knew him, nor had met him until then, but I felt I should support a person who was right within the constitutional framework,” she said.

Andhare argued that her social media post was not aimed at Shinde as she had not named him. “My statement was against the people who vandalised Habitat Studio, where Kamra’s programme had taken place. None of those involved in the attack are members of the state legislature and therefore the question of insulting the house or breaching its dignity does not arise,” she said. “I was asked if I would submit a written apology, but I firmly refused,” she said.

Before the proceeding began, Andhare had to take oath. When she was asked to place her hand on the Bhagavad Gita, she requested permission to swear on the Constitution of India instead, stating that it was a constitutional procedure.

Committee chairperson and BJP MLC Prasad Lad later claimed that Andhare had been evasive during the hearing and had dodged several questions. “We put 23 questions before her during the cross-examination. We also asked her whether she would like to rectify her mistake by apologising, but she refused to apologise either orally or in writing,” Lad said.

He said the hearing was complete and the committee is likely to submit its report during the forthcoming monsoon session of the legislature. “Before that, we will consult legal experts and the law and judiciary department and seek their written opinion,” he said.

Lad further stated that Andhare had invoked Articles 3 and 19 of the Constitution to defend Kamra’s freedom of expression. “However, the same Constitution also guarantees dignity to Eknath Shinde and the legislature. Dr BR Ambedkar gave us these privileges. I believe she lacks understanding of the powers of the privilege committee. Had she expressed regret, the matter could have ended there,” he said.