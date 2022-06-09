Deshmukh, Nawab Malik move Bombay HC seeking nod to vote in RS polls
Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and minority affairs minister Nawab Malik have moved the Bombay high court seeking permission to vote in the Rajya Sabha polls.
The moves comes after the special PMLA court rejected their pleas seeking one day bail to be able to vote in the elections scheduled on Friday.
The Enforcement Directorate while objecting to their bail pleas had told the court that prisoners cannot vote as per Representation of People (RPA) Act. The central agency cited the Act’s Section 62(5), which says no person “shall vote at any election if he is confined in a prison, whether under a sentence of imprisonment or transportation or otherwise, or is in the lawful custody of the police.”
Deshmukh was arrested by the ED in November last year on allegations of money laundering. The ED case is based on the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on April 21, 2021. The CBI FIR was filed after the allegations levelled by former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
In a letter written to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on March 20 last year, Singh alleged that Deshmukh had directed certain Mumbai cops including suspended assistant inspector Sachin Waze to collect ₹100 crore per month from Mumbai's restaurant and bars.
The ED had claimed that Waze had called a meeting of bar owners, and collected ₹4.70 crores between December 2020 and February 2021, thereby handing over the money to Deshmukh's personal assistant Kundan Shinde.
On the other hand, Nawab Malik was arrested on February 23 by the ED in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
According to ED, Malik allegedly funded a prominent member of the D-Gang (Dawood gang) for illegal occupation of a property.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics