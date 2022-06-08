Prisoners do not have right to vote: ED opposes Anil Deshmukh’s plea
Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday opposed the plea filed by former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in the special MP/MLAs court seeking permission to cast vote at the elections for six Rajya Sabha seats. The central agency contended that prisoners do not have voting rights under provisions of the Representation of the Peoples (RP) Act, 1950.
Deshmukh had on Friday filed the plea seeking temporary release for a day to cast his vote at the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled to be held on June 10. Acting on Deshmukh’s plea, the special court had earlier asked the ED to file their response to the plea.
Also Read | MVA leaders hold meeting to showcase strength before Rajya Sabha elections
Accordingly, the ED on Tuesday filed their reply, claiming the plea was liable to be rejected. “Right to vote is a statutory right, created under section 62 of the RP Act, and the law is settled that ‘right to vote being a statutory right is subject to restrictions prescribed in the RP Act,” ED’s assistant director Taasine Sultan said in the affidavit.
Section 62(5) of the RP Act states that no person shall vote at any election if he is confined in a prison, whether under a sentence of imprisonment or transportation or otherwise, or is in the lawful custody of the police.
Maharashtra minority development minister Nawab Malik has also filed a similar plea and both the applications are scheduled to be heard by the special court on Wednesday. Both Deshmukh and Malik are currently in judicial custody after arrest by the ED.
Deshmukh was arrested in connection with the money laundering aspect of the corruption case registered against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), whereas Malik was arrested by ED in connection with a money laundering case it registered against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and some of his close associates. Deshmukh was subsequently also arrested by the CBI.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics