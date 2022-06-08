MVA leaders hold meeting to showcase strength before Rajya Sabha elections
Maharashtra’s ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) held a show of strength in Mumbai on Tuesday, ahead of a high-stakes battle for the Rajya Sabha elections later this week.
The meeting, which was held at Trident hotel here, was attended by around 125 members from the three constituents of the MVA – Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress – and 13 independents, a NCP leader said on condition of anonymity.
“No matter what, the four candidates of Maha Vikas Aghadi will go to Rajya Sabha,” chief minister Uddhav Thackeray told reporters.
The Bharatiya Janata Party, which has 106 lawmakers, is expected to hold its own show of strength on Thursday, party functionaries said.
MVA has fielded four candidates – Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar (both Shiv Sena), Praful Patel (NCP) and Imran Pratapgarhi (Congress) but has the numbers to ensure the election of at least three.
BJP has fielded three candidates – Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde and Dhananjay Mahadik – and has the numbers to push through two. The fight for the sixth Rajya sabha seat from the state is therefore between Sena’s second candidate, Pawar, and BJP’s third candidate, Mahadik.
This is the first time in 24 years that an election to the Upper House from the state is witnessing a fierce contest.
The BJP has asked all its members to reach Mumbai for a meeting to be held in the presence of central observer and railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday. The party is expected to shift its MLAs to a Cuffe Parade hotel for two days.
The Sena MLAs have been lodged at Trident since Monday, while NCP and Congress lawmakers are staying at a Powai hotel. Precautions are being taken to avoid any poaching of MLAs in the crucial battle where every vote counts, a Sena leader said.
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
