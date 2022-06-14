ED summons Maha minister & Sena leader Anil Parab in money laundering case
- Anil Parab: The ED has alleged violation of coastal regulation zone provisions in the construction of a resort in Dapoli beach area.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday summoned Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena Anil Parab for questioning in connection with the alleged money laundering linked to his resort in Dapoli, Ratnagiri. The transport minister has been asked to appear before the agency's zonal office in Mumbai.
The ED has alleged violation of coastal regulation zone provisions in the construction of a resort in Dapoli beach area.
The federal agency wants to question and record Parab's statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.
The ED had raided his premises and those allegedly linked to him in May in connection with the case. This came about after the Enforcement Directorate registered a fresh case under PMLA against him and others.
Parab, (57), is a three-time Shiv Sena MLA in the Maharashtra legislative council and is also the state parliamentary affairs minister.
His role is already being probed by the ED in another money laundering case booked against former Maharashtra home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh.
Parab is also facing some other charges of alleged irregularities and corruption.
(With agency inputs)
