Home / Cities / Mumbai News / ED summons Maha minister & Sena leader Anil Parab in money laundering case
mumbai news

ED summons Maha minister & Sena leader Anil Parab in money laundering case

  • Anil Parab: The ED has alleged violation of coastal regulation zone provisions in the construction of a resort in Dapoli beach area.
File photo of Maharahtra transport minister Anil Parab.
File photo of Maharahtra transport minister Anil Parab.
Updated on Jun 14, 2022 11:24 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday summoned Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena Anil Parab for questioning in connection with the alleged money laundering linked to his resort in Dapoli, Ratnagiri. The transport minister has been asked to appear before the agency's zonal office in Mumbai. 

The ED has alleged violation of coastal regulation zone provisions in the construction of a resort in Dapoli beach area.

The federal agency wants to question and record Parab's statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

Also read | Why Shiv Sena’s Anil Parab, raided by ED, is important for Uddhav Thackeray

The ED had raided his premises and those allegedly linked to him in May in connection with the case. This came about after the Enforcement Directorate registered a fresh case under PMLA against him and others.

Parab, (57), is a three-time Shiv Sena MLA in the Maharashtra legislative council and is also the state parliamentary affairs minister.

His role is already being probed by the ED in another money laundering case booked against former Maharashtra home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh.

Parab is also facing some other charges of alleged irregularities and corruption.

(With agency inputs)

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
enforcement directorate
enforcement directorate
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out