Annual placements at IITs kick off online from Dec 1

The first phase of placements across the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will kick-off from December 1 and, going by the high number of pre-placement offers (PPOs) received by institutes, most are hoping for higher number of job offers than last year.

Some top IITs have already hinted at more than one student being offered an annual package of ₹1.46 crore this year.

“We cannot reveal any details of the job offer or the pay package before the official confirmation. But we are definitely witnessing a rise in international postings for this batch compared to last year,” said an official from the placement team at IIT Bombay.

Last year, the highest package offered to a student of IIT Bombay was $200,000 (approximately ₹1.54 crore) by US-based IT firm Cohesity. The same firm has offered the highest package again this year.

Once again this year, placement interviews will be conducted virtually. HT recently reported that the number of PPOs, based on figures shared by several IITs, has been higher than those received in 2019, before the outbreak of Covid-19.

At IIT Bombay, the batch has received 248 PPOs compared to 164 in 2019. At IIT Delhi and IIT Roorkee, the overall PPOs are almost 25-30% higher than last year and 2019. At IIT Madras, the batch received over 227 PPOs compared to 186 last year and 170 in 2019.

“This year, industry response to invitations to participate in campus placements of students has been encouraging across sectors. Many organisations have registered with the placement office with an intent to hire graduates of IIT Delhi. There is an increasing registration for new-age technology-based hiring profiles related to data science, artificial intelligence and machine learning in addition to traditional profiles,” said a spokesperson for IIT Delhi.

Domestic companies are also expected to make several offers this year, with higher packages than last year. “Several public sector units have also shown interest in placements this year, and are being given preference based on student interests,” said a spokesperson for IIT Bombay.