Another employee dies in Uran power plant leak

Navi Mumbai: A day after one of the boilers at the Uran Gas Turbine Power Station leaked, killing a junior engineer, another employee, who suffered 87% burns in the incident, succumbed to the injuries.

While the third employee who sustained severe burns is currently undergoing treatment and is said to be in critical condition.

The one who died on Monday was identified as Kundan Patil, a 42-year-old staffer of the (GTPS) and a resident of Dongri, Uran. On Sunday, junior engineer Vivek Dhumal (32) died on his way to the hospital after sustaining 90% burns under heavy steam that leaked from the boiler.

According to the Mahagenco officials, the incident was a result of leakage out of a booster pump in the recovery plant gas turbine, which generated high-pressure steam.

“While Dhumal sustained more than 90% burns and was brought dead, Patil had sustained 87% burn injuries. The major cause of death was severe damage to the lungs due to the inhalation of the heat wave. What happened there is not yet known to us but what we came to know was that there was boiler leakage and the heat wave that emerged out of the boiler was inhaled by all three and it damaged the lungs. The third person Vishnu Patil has sustained 85% burn injuries and is currently put up on a ventilator. He is sedated and the prognosis is poor,” Dr Sunil Keswani from National Burns Hospital, Airoli, said.