Another jolt to Uddhav: Ex-Sena (UBT) corporator joins Shinde camp

Mumbai: In yet another jolt to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), former corporator Mangesh Satamkar joined hands with chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Friday. Speaking at the function where Shinde welcomed him to his party, Satamkar said that he was in Shiv Sena for 32 years, but when he faced trouble, the party did not stand by him. He said, "Shinde will support me. I am ready to accept any responsibility given by the CM."

The three-time corporator was the chairman of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Education Committee. Satamkar was charged with rape in May 2023.

Meanwhile, Shinde said that his party has got a good worker. “When a worker is in difficulty, he expects support from the boss. If such support is not given, workers get demoralised,” Shinde said.

