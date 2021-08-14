Anti-terror cell, bomb squad activated: Mumbai prepares for Independence Day

On the eve of Independence Day, the Mumbai Police said that all necessary arrangements have been made in preparation for August 15. The police in the city, which has historically been the site of a series of coordinated terrorist attacks, are attempting to leave no stones unturned in security arrangements ahead of the highly-anticipated Independence Day celebrations on Sunday. According to a press release issued by the Mumbai Police and seen by news agency ANI, all police stations are on high alert while the anti-terror cell and bomb squads across all stations have also been activated to ensure sufficient security arrangements for Independence Day.

All police stations will maintain a high degree of alert in the form of static deployment and patrolling to prevent any untoward incident on Independence Day, the Mumbai Police said. The anti-terror cell (ATC) and beat officers in all police stations have been activated to gather intelligence, according to the cops.

Moreover, extra security arrangements will be kept at important government offices such as the mantralaya (ministry) for the official flag hoisting function. The authorities will also be carrying out anti-sabotage measures such as frisking people. The bomb detection and disposal squads will also be deployed to check the premises for any suspected terrorist activity.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has allowed a few more relaxations in coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-related protocols for Independence Day. While all fully vaccinated passengers will be able to travel in local trains in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) from August 15, shops, malls, and restaurants have also been permitted to operate till 10pm. However, with the likelihood of a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic hitting the state, the government also made it clear that the entire state will be put under immediate lockdown if the demand for oxygen reaches 700 metric tonnes (MT) on a daily basis.