April to be warmer than usual for Mumbai: IMD
Mumbai: The extended range forecast for the month of April by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows that Mumbai, as with the rest of the Konkan region, is very likely to experience above-normal temperatures during the next four weeks.
Mumbai has a 75% to 85% chance of seeing above normal readings of daytime maximum temperature, which shows the IMD’s forecast. The city also has a between 35 to 45% chance of seeing above normal minimum nighttime readings. Mumbai and surrounding areas may also receive some pre-monsoon showers in April.
“We cannot make a more specific prediction at this rate. For that, one should follow the IMD’s daily and weekly forecasts. But yes, it is very certain that April will be a warm month for the Konkan strip, especially after the heatwave conditions which we have seen in March,” said an official with the IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Mumbai. They also pointed out that La Niña conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific, and are likely to continue through April and the remaining summer season.
“Because of the prevailing influence of La Niña which led to a cooler-than-normal and prolonged winter, we knew that there would be a brief spell of intense heatwave conditions across India prior to the upcoming southwest monsoon. But the influence of La Niña is also expected to wane soon, making way for the El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) soon after the monsoon begins. It is still too early to make any concrete predictions for the monsoon, but signs point to a normal rainfall year,” said the officials cited above.
La Niña refers to the large-scale cooling of the ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, coupled with changes in the tropical atmospheric circulation, namely winds, pressure, and rainfall. It usually has the opposite impact on weather and climate as El Niño, which is the warm phase of the so-called El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO).
ENSO has a major influence on weather and climate patterns such as heavy rains, floods, and drought. In India for example, El Nino is associated with drought or weak monsoon while La Nina is associated with strong monsoon and above-average rains, and colder winters.
On Thursday, Mumbai’s maximum temperature at the IMD’s Santacruz station was recorded at 32.6 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at a normal 22.6 degrees Celsius. As per the IMD’s seven-day forecast for Mumbai, the daytime temperature could rise to 37 degrees Celsius by April 2, settling to about 34 degrees Celsius by April 6. The minimum temperature in the city will range between 22 to 25 degrees Celsius.
-
Khattar yields to Dushyant’s demand to restore 3% sports quota jobs in Haryana
Yielding to Khattar's alliance partner, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said the state government has decided to restore the 3% quota for sportspersons in Group C government jobs in Haryana. Khattar said there is already 10% reservation for sportspersons in Group D jobs. Hindustan Times was the first to report last Wednesday on how Khattar and Khattar's deputy Dushyant Chautala of the Jannayak Janta Party were at odds on the issue of 3% sports quota.
-
Ludhiana | SAD seeks probe into working of LIT during Congress’ regime
Besides recommending a CBI probe into the alleged bungling committed by a former cabinet minister and former LIT chairperson, Shiromani Akali Dal has urged the chief minister Bhagwant Mann to order a vigilance inquiry into the working of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust during the Congress' tenure. Former cabinet minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal said the trust, during the Congress government, also robbed the city of its precious green spaces by using green belts for housing projects.
-
Unheeding plans to do away with ad hoc staff, transport dept goes ahead with outsourcing
At a time when the state government is planning to do away with ad hoc appointments and outsourcing, the state transport department continues to hire employees through outsourcing. In 2014, as many as 625 employees were terminated from service by SAD-BJP government after they struck work. It may be mentioned that the contractual employees working with the PRTC are already seeking regularisation for the past three years, but their demand is yet to be met.
-
Covid-19 cases increase slightly in UP
Uttar Pradesh reported a slight increase in Covid-19 cases with 55 more people testing positive in 15 districts on Thursday, while a day earlier there were 34 new cases in the state. According to the data from the state health department, 60 districts reported zero fresh cases. The number of active cases in the state now is 365. UP has till now reported 23,495 deaths and 20,70,728 cases from 10,80,29,303 samples tested till now.
-
Thwart Centre’s attempts to usurp federal rights of Punjab: Congress MLA Khaira to CM Bhagwant Mann
Chandigarh Congress MLA from Bholath Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Thursday sought intervention of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to thwart the attempts by the Union government to usurp the federal rights of the state. Khaira asked Mann to seek time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprise him of the consequences in case the Centre failed to refrain or meddle into Punjab affairs.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics