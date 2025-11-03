MUMBAI: Cityflo, an app based bus operator, will soon start operating buses between Churchgate and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The lowest fare on the route will be ₹9, though there is no clarity yet on if the fare will cover the entire journey or only a part of it. The BEST covers the entire route for ₹12, while the metro’s Aqua Line charges ₹10. Aqua Line feeder service: Pvt buses to link CSMT, Churchgate

Cityflo, in collaboration with the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), has set up a dedicated feeder service to provide last mile connectivity for commuters on Metro Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line. The company has set up an information desk at the CSMT metro station on the concourse level, where passengers will eventually be able to book bus tickets on their way out, said MMRC officials. The bus operator has also put billboards along the metro entrance about the availability of private air-conditioned buses to Churchgate starting at ₹9.

The fare was earlier set to be ₹29 per ride with a monthly pass available for ₹499.

The billboards read, “Going to Fort, Churchgate? Direct buses on Cityflo Metro Shuttle. Skip the walk, take a seat.” As per the billboard, AC buses are currently available every 15 minutes, between 8:15 am to 11 am and 4:15 pm to 7 pm.

The collaboration between the MMRC and Cityflo will also provide feeder services around business and residential hubs along with key metro stations at the Bandra-Kurla Complex, Worli, and CSMT. However, bus fares for BKC and Worli are yet to be announced.

The multiple-halt bus service will stop at the CSMT Metro station, General Post Office, Reserve Bank of India/Fort, Old Custom House, Lions Gate, SP Mukherjee Chowk, KC College, Churchgate Metro station and Churchgate Railway station.

The service is designed for commuter convenience, featuring integrated ticketing through the Cityflo app. MMRC officials said that the integration with Cityflo is designed to make urban commuting more comfortable, reduce dependency on private vehicles and help address traffic congestion in busy areas like BKC and Worli.

However, noting that such an initiative would create competition for BEST bus services, AV Shenoy, a transport expert and founding member of Mumbai Mobility Forum, said, “The authorities should ask such app based aggregators to run bus services for last mile connectivity at stations where there are no BEST buses or shared taxis. This is only creating competition for public services like BEST.”

The daily average ridership of BEST has dropped to 2.4-2.5 million from 2.8-3.0 million since the entire Aqua Line was made operational on October 8.

A senior BEST official said, “We need a fleet of 7,000 buses so if private app based aggregators are operating buses then it is good for the public, though it is a competition for us. We expect to induct 100 more AC e-buses by December end.” BEST recently added 150 new AC single decker buses to their fleet.

At present, there are around 60 bus routes in and around Cuffe Parade, Churchgate, CSMT, Vidhan Bhavan and Hutatma Chowk. While rerouting buses is an option, BEST officials said that their depleting bus fleet of 2638 buses, of which they own only 298 buses and the rest are on a wet lease, worries them. With such limited resources, they will have to plan routes accordingly, officials added.