Nita Kene, 46, Are we only sisters during election season?

Transgender who works as a social worker in her community

Constituency: Kalyan East

I have lived in the Kalyan constituency for the past three decades. Our community, around 5,000 members strong, resides across Kalyan, Ulhasnagar, and Ambernath. Yet, it feels as though no one has ever truly addressed our issues—neither the current government nor the Congress governments before them. While some government schemes now recognise our gender, they rarely reach us. Still, we dutifully cast our votes because it is our right and our hope for change.

If the government can launch initiatives like the Ladki Bahin Scheme, why are transgender individuals excluded? Are we not sisters to the chief minister? Or are we only visible during election season, when our votes matter but our lives do not?

We deserve recognition, equal treatment, and access to the facilities promised—not just empty assurances that vanish after the campaigning ends. Take identity cards, for instance. Getting an election card is surprisingly straightforward, but obtaining other essential government IDs is a nightmare. For those of us who manage, updating these IDs post-transition becomes an even tougher battle.

Discrimination is everywhere—whether it’s trying to secure a bank loan, renting a home, or even travelling. Homelessness is heartbreakingly common in our community. Many of us are thrown out of our homes or forced to flee abusive relationships, leaving us with no place to call our own.

Education and employment opportunities remain nearly nonexistent. Without access to loans or resources, how can any of us hope to start a business or pursue our dreams? If given the chance, we could contribute meaningfully to society and the nation.

Instead, society looks down on us, treating us as outcasts, undeserving of inclusion. This constant exclusion shatters our confidence, forcing us into jobs we don’t want just to survive. It’s a cycle of rejection and struggle, one we cannot break without real opportunities and change.

Government initiatives like medical insurance schemes don’t go far enough. They fail to cover essential surgeries for transgender individuals—a glaring oversight that directly impacts our well-being.

Public infrastructure also neglects us. Most of our people, particularly those living in chawls, depend on filthy public toilets that are unsafe and unsuitable for transgender individuals. We urgently need clean, transgender-friendly facilities to maintain basic dignity and hygiene.

What we need is action, not just words. Shelters dedicated to our community, sustainable job opportunities, and better access to education and healthcare are not luxuries—they are necessities. Inclusion is not just a policy buzzword; it is the key to unlocking the potential of our community.

It is time for the government and society to go beyond tokenism. We are not just voters; we are citizens who deserve to be treated with respect and dignity. Our voices deserve to be heard, not just during elections but every single day.

As told to Anamika Gharat