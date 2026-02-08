MUMBAI: Several areas in Bandra will face a complete water shutdown on Tuesday, while some areas in the M East and M West Wards will bear a 30-hour cut on Thursday and Friday, as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) undertakes urgent repair and upgrade works. Areas of Bandra, M East, M West wards to face water cut next week

The civic body is fixing a leakage in the 900-mm diameter pipeline near the Qureshi Nagar slum, Kurla East. The work is scheduled for Tuesday, from 10am to midnight. During the 14-hour period, water supply will remain completely suspended in parts of the H West ward, which covers Bandra; while some areas will receive water at low pressure.

Localities expected to face a complete shutdown include Hill Road, Perry Road, Manuel Gonsalves Road, St. Andrews Road, St. Paul Road, Carter Road, Pali Village, Chimbai Village, Shirley Village, and Kantwadi in Bandra West. Other affected areas are Khar Danda, Koliwada, Dandpada, Chui Gaothan, Gazdarbandh slum, and parts of Khar West.

Hanuman Nagar slum, Laxmi Nagar, Carter Road, Union Park Roads 1 to 4, and Pali Hill will also experience a disruption, along with the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road area, Pali Pathar slum, and the 15th to 20th Roads in Khar.

Water supply will also remain shut in parts of Bandra West such as Chapel Road, Veronica Road, Dr. Peter Dias Road, St. John Baptist Road, the Mount Mary Cathedral area and surrounding roads, K.C. Road, L.K. Mehta Road, sections of Bazaar Road, A.K. Vaidya Road, Zigzag Road, Koldongri, Nargis Dutt Road, and Pali Mala Road.

Meanwhile, residents living from the end of Hill Road to Taj Lands End, as well as those on B.J. Road, H.K. Bhabha Road, Kane Road, and in the Ganesh slum area, will receive water at low pressure. Supply to these areas will be available between 1am and 4am after midnight.

M East and M West wards

As part of major infrastructure upgrade, water supply will be completely suspended in select areas of M East and M West wards from 2am on Thursday to 8am on Friday.

The civic body will install a 1200-mm diameter sluice valve on the inlet pipeline at the Turbhe low-level reservoir and connect the inlet pipeline with the AMT-II tunnel shaft.

In M East ward, affected areas include HPCL Refinery and Colony, Varun Beverages, BARC, Gavhanpada, Indian Oil Company Limited, BPCL Colony, Tata Colony, Nityanand Baug, Rane Chawl, and RCF Colony. Several residential areas such as Old Refinery Area, Bharat Nagar, J Plot, Hashu Advani Nagar, Anik Village, MACB Colony, Sahyadri Nagar, RNA Udyan, MHADA colonies, Rockline Buildings, Vishnu Nagar, Videocon Buildings, SG Chemical Buildings, Prayag Nagar, Om Ganesh Nagar, Rahul Nagar, and Ashok Nagar will also face the disruption.

In M West ward, water supply will be affected in BPT, Tata, BPCL, Mahul Village, Marwali Church, Mahul SRA, Farukh Galli, Khadi Machine, RC Marg, Sindhi Society, SRA buildings, Vashi Naka, Amba Pada, Jijamata Nagar, Sailila Ramtekdi, Tolaram Tower, Chembur Camp, Ganesh Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Konkan Nagar, Vashigaon, MHADA buildings, Mukund Nagar SRA, Laxmi Nagar, Mitul Enclave, Mysore Colony, MS buildings, Vijay Nagar, and surrounding areas.

BMC Advisory

Concerned residents are advised to store sufficient water in advance, use it sparingly during the repair period, and boil and filter drinking water for the next few days as a precaution. Citizens have also been urged to cooperate with the municipal administration while the repair work is underway.