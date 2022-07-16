Around 800 trees to be cut to expand golf course in Kharghar
Social activists are once again worried about the massive damage likely to be caused to the environment following a notice issued by CIDCO seeking suggestions and objections to cut around 800 trees for its golf course expansion project.
CIDCO is undertaking expansion of the Kharghar Valley Golf Course (KVGC) from the existing nine holes to an 18-hole facility equipped with state-of-the-art recreational amenities of international standards. The ₹50Cr project is likely to promote international tourism as well as facilitate hosting of tournaments. A total of 873 trees were identified to be removed as per the development plan.
“Development should be inclusive in nature wherein the existing environment is not sacrificed. The expansion of the golf course should be done without killing the trees and flattening the hill. But the sad part is that CIDCO doesn’t seem to be interested in having any kind of discussion with the citizens,” said Nareshchandra Singh, a Kharghar-based environmental activist.
The notice issued on July 13 stated that suggestions and objections are to be addressed in writing to the garden department situated at Raigad Bhavan, Belapur.
“We will not only raise our objections but also seek a report from the horticulture department on the impact this move will have on the environment,” Singh added.
Activists also questioned CIDCO’s intention to post the notification in local newspapers. “The notice was published in a regional newspaper that further raises doubts whether CIDCO is even interested in acquiring suggestions and objections as mandated by The Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act. Nevertheless, I have shared with multiple groups to ensure that the department receives maximum objections,” said another activist, Jyoti Nadkarni.
In a statement issued by CIDCO, it stated, “Out of the 873 existing trees, 727 are Casuarina Equsetifolia (Suru trees). These were planted by CIDCO within the golf course at the time of development of the same. These 727 existing Suru trees and 72 other trees of different species are proposed for transplantation within the golf course only. Along with transplantation of these trees, 9,000 new trees of native and indigenous variety are proposed for plantation, keeping in mind flora and fauna of Navi Mumbai.”
Dirty water from dumping ground in Ambernath affecting paddy fields, claim villagers
Most of the paddy fields from Jambhul, Ambivli (Chon) and Vasat villages are affected by the dirty water entering the fields from the nearby dumping ground used by the Ambernath Municipal Council. The villagers had complained to AMC earlier this month, asking to divert the water flow from the dumping ground. However, there was no action taken, the villagers claimed. The dumping ground is located on the boundary of Jambhul village.
APMC traders go on one-day strike to protest against GST rates, plastic ban
Traders at the wholesale grains and spices markets of APMC went on a token one-day strike on Saturday to protest against the recent rationalisation of GST rates and issues thereof including levying of GST on unbranded package food items that were excluded earlier. Mohan Gurnani, chairman, Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry and Trade, said, “The government has levied then.“ Though the levy is 5%, there will be a cumulative effect of 8-10%, he claimed.
Back from the war yet battling for a seat
It's been almost seven months since Indian students studying medicine in Ukraine returned to India, however, they are yet to find a seat for themselves in their homeland. Owing to the war that tore Ukraine apart, around 20,000 Indian students left their medical studies midway. This frustration led to around 250 students staging a protest outside the National Medical Commission in Delhi.
Delhi: MCD suspends 2 engineers after Alipur wall collapse, orders inquiry
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has suspended two engineers pending inquiry after the wall collapse incident in Outer Delhi's Alipur that claimed five lives on Friday, said an MCD statement issued on Saturday. Five people were killed and nine others were injured after a portion of an under construction godown collapsed and fell on them at Bakoli village near Alipur on Friday afternoon, police said.
Booster dose necessary to beat residual effect of COVID-19: Karnataka CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday that the newly announced door-to-door and workplace booster dose vaccination drive will be crucial to curb the COVID-19 pandemic's residual effect, news agency PTI reported. The booster dose drive called 'Ghar Ghar Dastak' (Knock at every door) starting from Saturday has been planned by the central leadership to commemorate 75 years of India's independence, CM Bommai said.
