Court allows winding up of Arvind Inamdar Foundation

Mumbai: The Bombay city civil court has recently allowed the winding up of the Arvind Inamdar Foundation – a trust to felicitate police personnel of all ranks who had done noteworthy work and contributed to the force.

Arvind Inamdar – who served as the Director General of Police (DGP) in Maharashtra from October 1997 to January 2000 – formally registered his foundation on October 30, 2018.

The four trustees of the foundation – Dr Padma Sanzgiri, Dr Sagar Deshpande, Shrinivas Virkar and Krishnakumar Kuttambally – had approached the city civil court in December 2021 through advocate Dhirendra Sinha, seeking permission to wind up the foundation, claiming that after the ex-DGP’s demise, they were unable to carry forward the work for which the trust was set up.

The trustees pleaded that soon after the registration of the trust, Inamdar died. “Inamdar was the only person who collected the information to felicitate the police personnel for their good work and after his death, the other trustees were unable to find out such police personnel and fulfil the object of the trust,” they said in the application.

They contended that the trust lost its leading light and due to the death of Inamdar, the object of the trust would be futile to continue with the foundation, therefore, in March 2021, the remaining trustees resolved to wind up the trust.

After taking early retirement, Inamdar had started the initiative for the welfare of the police personnel by setting up the body in his own name. The foundation was registered with the Charity Commissioner and Sanzgiri, Deshpande, Virkar as well as Kuttambally became the other trustees.

Inamdar passed away in November 2019. The late IPS officer was known to have trained several encounter specialists of the Mumbai Police, including Pradeep Sharma, Vijay Salaskar, Praful Bhosale and Ravindra Angre, and officers like Ramesh Mahale, who investigated the 26/11 terror attack’s case against sole surviving attacker Ajmal Amir Kasab.