Ashish Shelar named BJP’s Mumbai chief ahead of BMC elections
MUMBAI: Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Friday appointed Bandra MLA Ashish Shelar as the party’s Mumbai unit chief and MLC Chandrashekar Bawankule as Maharashtra BJP president. Shelar’s appointment to head the city unit of the party is considered significant and the tussle between BJP and Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena is expected to intensify further during the election to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation later this year. BJP general secretary Arun Singh announced the appointments in Delhi.
Ashish Shelar, 49, BJP legislator from Bandra West, succeeds Mumbadevi MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha who was inducted into the cabinet early this week. Bawankule will take over from Chandrakant Patil, who was inducted into the council of ministers on Tuesday. Shelar is a two-term MLA from Bandra and served as school education and sports minister for a short duration in the Fadnavis government in 2019.
Shelar, who has been kept out of the cabinet, served as Mumbai BJP chief for seven consecutive years since 2013. His appointment has come in the run-up to the BMC elections expected to be held later this year or early next year as the BJP seeks to wrest the civic body from Sena. The Shiv Sena has retained control of India’s richest civic body since 1985.
BJP leaders said Ashish Shelar was also considered for the post of the state unit chief but the central leadership wanted him to be the city unit chief given how crucial BMC is to the party at this stage.
“When the party is on a spree to crush the Sena in every possible way, winning the BMC becomes most important. There could not be a more eligible leader to lead the Mumbai unit than Shelar. He has already been the Mumbai unit chief for two terms (2013-2019) and his contribution to the rise of the party in the city is indisputable,” said a senior BJP leader.
The BJP was only two seats behind the Sena in the BMC polls in 2017 that were fought under Shelar’s leadership and was considered the inflection point for the Sena, then in alliance with the BJP. Despite being partners in the state government, BJP and Sena went all out to attack one another on the issues of Hindutva and development. Shelar, along with then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, were at the forefront of the ‘tirade’ against the Sena during that BMC election campaign.
By appointing Bawankule to head the party’s state unit, BJP has tried to woo the OBCs, its voter base, ahead of the Lok Sabha and assembly polls in 2024. “We have the Maratha support intact thanks to the reservation given to them by the previous Fadnavis government. Secondly, we had Maratha leaders (Raosaheb Danve and Chandrakant Patil) at the helm of affairs at the state unit for two consecutive terms. The OBC vote bank has been unsettled after its reservation was struck down by the court last year. The party wants to concentrate on them ahead of the 2024 polls,” said a former minister.
-
Ludhiana logs 17 fresh Covid cases
As many as 17 residents tested positive for Covid in Ludhiana on Friday. The fresh infections pushed the active cases tally in the district to 183. Of these, 170 patients are in home isolation, 13 are undergoing treatment at a private facility, while no Covid patient is admitted at government hospitals. Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,12,914 Covid cases, of which 1,09,722 people have successfully recovered and 3,009 have succumbed to the virus.
-
Prof Rakesh Bhargava appointed JNMC principal
Prof Rakesh Bhargava has been appointed the principal of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University. He will assume charge on August 15. He will replace prof Shahid Siddiqui who retired recently. “Prof Bhargava has contributed over 114 papers to national and international peer reviewed journals,” read the statement. His thrust areas are bronchoscopy, lung function studies, allergy testing, allergy vaccination, bronchogenic carcinoma, asthma, intestinal lung diseases, pulmonary hypertension, COPD and tuberculosis.
-
Ludhiana| PAU students initiate hunger strike over vacant posts in state agriculture departments
Protesting for the past 17 days against the state government over its failure to fill the vacant posts in the state agriculture and horticulture departments, PAU students on Friday commenced a hunger strike to get their demand fulfilled. The move comes three days ahead of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann's visit to Ludhiana on the Independence Day, Babanpreet Singh, who is leading the protest, was the first one to opt for hunger strike.
-
Ludhiana | ‘Animal-to-human transmission of lumpy skin disease is a myth’
The transmission of lumpy skin disease (LSD) from animals to humans through milk is a myth, experts from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) said, during an online panel discussion on LSD on Friday. Director extension education, Dr Parkash Singh Brar, said the university was getting over a hundred calls daily about LSD and people were scared by some myths about its transmission through milk and vaccination.
-
Illegal colonies on city outskirts hurting genuine projects: CREDAI
The Uttar Pradesh chapter of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India has shot off a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath claiming that illegal colonies and plotting sites on the outskirts of Lucknow and other prominent cities across the state were posing a major challenge for planned development activities and legitimate housing projects.
