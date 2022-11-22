Home / Cities / Mumbai News / At 17 degree Celsius, coldest November night in five years

Updated on Nov 22, 2022 12:36 AM IST

Officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the drop in temperature to the prevailing winter season and the cold wave warning in North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

The weather bureau did not release minimum temperatures for 2021. However, minimum temperatures didn’t reach 17 degrees Celsius in the previous years. Mumbai recorded 19.4 degrees Celsius in 2020, 20.5 degrees in 2019, 19.3 degrees in 2018 and 18 degrees in 2017. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: The city, on Monday, woke up to the lowest temperature this month of 17 degrees Celsius – four degrees below normal. It is likely to be the lowest since 2017. On Sunday, the minimum temperature at the Santacruz weather station – representative of Mumbai – was 19.8 degrees Celsius.

“In addition to the cold wave warning, the dip in temperature is a result of cold northerly winds. However, easterlies from the Bay of Bengal will lead to moisture incursion, and therefore temperatures are likely to rise slightly,” said Jayanta Sarkar, deputy director general, Regional Meteorological Centre, western region, IMD.

The weather bureau did not release minimum temperatures for 2021. However, minimum temperatures didn’t reach 17 degrees Celsius in the previous years. Mumbai recorded 19.4 degrees Celsius in 2020, 20.5 degrees in 2019, 19.3 degrees in 2018 and 18 degrees in 2017.

Meanwhile, the city got some respite from air pollution with AQI at 132 on Monday.

