Home / Cities / Mumbai News / ATS arrests suspected Dawood gang member

ATS arrests suspected Dawood gang member

mumbai news
Published on Aug 04, 2022 08:06 PM IST
The agency claimed that the accused, Parvez Zuber Vaid Memon, was allegedly providing funds to gang members in India for terrorist activities
Dawood Ibrahim and his brother Anees are believed to be in Pakistan (PTI)
Dawood Ibrahim and his brother Anees are believed to be in Pakistan (PTI)
ByManish K Pathak

Mumbai A 47-year-old gang member of underworld fugitive Dawood Ibrahim and his brother Anees Ibrahim was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in connection with a terror funding case.

The agency claimed that the accused, Parvez Zuber Vaid Memon, was allegedly providing funds to gang members in India for terrorist activities. Dawood Ibrahim and his brother Anees are believed to be in Pakistan.

ATS has registered a case against Anees Ibrahim and his associate Memon on August 2 after they found Memon’s involvement in financing terrorist activities. He has lived in Dubai for over a decade and often visits the Gulf country. He claims that he is into export and import business and has property in Bandra area, which the ATS is currently verifying.

Memon, police officials said, was allegedly supplying synthetic drugs like MDMA, ketamine and LSD and the profits which he earned allegedly spend into terror activities in India. Memon used to live in Dubai and a few years ago, he came to India and started living in Versova in Andheri west with his wife. He has obtained a passport from his native place in Kerala.

ATS officials said an FIR was registered against Anees and Memon for providing financial support to banned organisations involved in unlawful activities against India. He was picked up by the ATS from his residence in Versova after his involvement was found during an investigation. During interrogation, he confessed that he was involved in the drug supply of MDMA and ketamine, claimed an officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Commuting to work daily is now a major hassle for the thousands of residents who booked homes in the fast-developing Chikhloli area between Ambernath and Badlapur despite being promised a new station here. (PRAMOD TAMBE/HT PHOTO)

    Work on proposed new railway station in Chikhloli between Ambernath and Badlapur yet to start

    Commuting to work daily is now a major hassle for the thousands of residents who booked homes in the fast-developing Chikhloli area between Ambernath and Badlapur despite being promised a new station here. Hundreds of residential complexes have come up in Chikhloli. With no railway station, residents are forced to travel to far away railway stations to commute to Thane or Mumbai for work. Most developers had sold flats citing the advantage of this station.

  • More than 80 gram of ganja was recovered from both accused. (Shutterstock)

    Doctor held for trying to smuggle marijuana to Tihar Jail

    Information was received on Wednesday from Tihar Jail officials about the recovery of tobacco and ganja (marijuana) from one inmate Vikas Jha and visiting dentist Dr Varun Goel, a senior police officer said. Goel had brought tobacco and ganja inside the jail and was handing over it to Jha and Tihar Jail officials noticed it. Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

  • Saurabh Tripathi HT Photo

    Angadia extortion: Five months later, police clueless about suspended DCP’s whereabouts

    More than five months after the Angadia extortion case hit the headlines, police have made no headway in locating the prime accused - suspended deputy commissioner of police Saurabh Tripathi. The crime branch has issued a lookout circular against the absconding officer and even dispatched teams to his hometown in Uttar Pradesh multiple times. But Tripathi continues to remain off the radar. The crime intelligence unit of the crime branch is probing the matter.

  • Unidentified persons have been booked following the death of crabs, fish at Bhendkhal Creek in Uran. (HT PHOTO)

    Unidentified persons booked following death of crabs, fish in Uran

    The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has filed an FIR with reference to the pollution of Bhendkhal Creek in Uran leading to the death of several fish and crabs. The local fishing community and environmentalists have raised an alarm against some chemical tankers being washed with the creek water at Bhendkhal, NatConnect Foundation said. MPCB Sub-Regional Officer, Sachin Adkar, confirmed that an FIR against unidentified persons has been filed with the Uran police.

  • Two women robbed at subways of Seawoods, Turbhe stations. One of the robbers has been arrested. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    2 women robbed at subways of Seawoods, Turbhe stations; 1 arrested

    In two separate incidents on the same day, two women were robbed in the subways of Seawoods and Turbhe railway stations. While Vashi GRP officials initially suspected the same gang to be involved in both the cases, the investigations revealed that the accused were different and also arrested the one involved in the Turbhe robbery.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out