ATS arrests suspected Dawood gang member
Mumbai A 47-year-old gang member of underworld fugitive Dawood Ibrahim and his brother Anees Ibrahim was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in connection with a terror funding case.
The agency claimed that the accused, Parvez Zuber Vaid Memon, was allegedly providing funds to gang members in India for terrorist activities. Dawood Ibrahim and his brother Anees are believed to be in Pakistan.
ATS has registered a case against Anees Ibrahim and his associate Memon on August 2 after they found Memon’s involvement in financing terrorist activities. He has lived in Dubai for over a decade and often visits the Gulf country. He claims that he is into export and import business and has property in Bandra area, which the ATS is currently verifying.
Memon, police officials said, was allegedly supplying synthetic drugs like MDMA, ketamine and LSD and the profits which he earned allegedly spend into terror activities in India. Memon used to live in Dubai and a few years ago, he came to India and started living in Versova in Andheri west with his wife. He has obtained a passport from his native place in Kerala.
ATS officials said an FIR was registered against Anees and Memon for providing financial support to banned organisations involved in unlawful activities against India. He was picked up by the ATS from his residence in Versova after his involvement was found during an investigation. During interrogation, he confessed that he was involved in the drug supply of MDMA and ketamine, claimed an officer.
Work on proposed new railway station in Chikhloli between Ambernath and Badlapur yet to start
Commuting to work daily is now a major hassle for the thousands of residents who booked homes in the fast-developing Chikhloli area between Ambernath and Badlapur despite being promised a new station here. Hundreds of residential complexes have come up in Chikhloli. With no railway station, residents are forced to travel to far away railway stations to commute to Thane or Mumbai for work. Most developers had sold flats citing the advantage of this station.
Doctor held for trying to smuggle marijuana to Tihar Jail
Information was received on Wednesday from Tihar Jail officials about the recovery of tobacco and ganja (marijuana) from one inmate Vikas Jha and visiting dentist Dr Varun Goel, a senior police officer said. Goel had brought tobacco and ganja inside the jail and was handing over it to Jha and Tihar Jail officials noticed it. Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said.
Angadia extortion: Five months later, police clueless about suspended DCP’s whereabouts
More than five months after the Angadia extortion case hit the headlines, police have made no headway in locating the prime accused - suspended deputy commissioner of police Saurabh Tripathi. The crime branch has issued a lookout circular against the absconding officer and even dispatched teams to his hometown in Uttar Pradesh multiple times. But Tripathi continues to remain off the radar. The crime intelligence unit of the crime branch is probing the matter.
Unidentified persons booked following death of crabs, fish in Uran
The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has filed an FIR with reference to the pollution of Bhendkhal Creek in Uran leading to the death of several fish and crabs. The local fishing community and environmentalists have raised an alarm against some chemical tankers being washed with the creek water at Bhendkhal, NatConnect Foundation said. MPCB Sub-Regional Officer, Sachin Adkar, confirmed that an FIR against unidentified persons has been filed with the Uran police.
2 women robbed at subways of Seawoods, Turbhe stations; 1 arrested
In two separate incidents on the same day, two women were robbed in the subways of Seawoods and Turbhe railway stations. While Vashi GRP officials initially suspected the same gang to be involved in both the cases, the investigations revealed that the accused were different and also arrested the one involved in the Turbhe robbery.
