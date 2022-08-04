ATS arrests suspected Dawood gang member

Mumbai A 47-year-old gang member of underworld fugitive Dawood Ibrahim and his brother Anees Ibrahim was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in connection with a terror funding case.

The agency claimed that the accused, Parvez Zuber Vaid Memon, was allegedly providing funds to gang members in India for terrorist activities. Dawood Ibrahim and his brother Anees are believed to be in Pakistan.

ATS has registered a case against Anees Ibrahim and his associate Memon on August 2 after they found Memon’s involvement in financing terrorist activities. He has lived in Dubai for over a decade and often visits the Gulf country. He claims that he is into export and import business and has property in Bandra area, which the ATS is currently verifying.

Memon, police officials said, was allegedly supplying synthetic drugs like MDMA, ketamine and LSD and the profits which he earned allegedly spend into terror activities in India. Memon used to live in Dubai and a few years ago, he came to India and started living in Versova in Andheri west with his wife. He has obtained a passport from his native place in Kerala.

ATS officials said an FIR was registered against Anees and Memon for providing financial support to banned organisations involved in unlawful activities against India. He was picked up by the ATS from his residence in Versova after his involvement was found during an investigation. During interrogation, he confessed that he was involved in the drug supply of MDMA and ketamine, claimed an officer.