Aurangzeb was cruel but not Hindu hater: Awhad

Published on Jan 03, 2023

However, fearing a backlash, Awhad added that Aurangzeb was a cruel ruler, who killed his brother and father to ascend the throne.

Mumbai, India - March 1, 2020: Jitendra Awhad during inauguration of MADHA housing Mill worker Lottery 2020 at MADHA Office,Bandra in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, March 1, 2020. (Photo by Satyabrata Tripathy/Hindustan Times) (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: The controversies over historical figures appear to be unending in Maharashtra. National Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad on Monday said that the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb was not a Hindu hater.

Awhad said, “He (Chhattrapati Sambhaji) was at Sardesai Wada, Sangmeshwar. Who passed on this information to Aurangzeb? This is where the real history lies. He was brought to Bahadurgad where his eyes were removed. Close to Bahadurgad Fort, there was a Vishnu Temple. If Aurangzeb was a Hindu hater, he would have demolished the Vishnu Temple as well.”

“I am of the view there is no reason to go back in the history as it results in escalating fresh disputes (among the society),” the former housing minister said. He was trying to defend the leader of opposition Ajit Pawar’s remarks on Chhattrapati Sambhaji in the state assembly last Friday where he said that the Maratha king had never upheld dharma or religion in his life.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam targetted former ally Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and said, “We want to ask Uddhav Thackeray for long he will continue to hold his alliance with those praising Aurangzeb?”

Tuesday, January 03, 2023
