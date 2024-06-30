 Auto driver arrested for molesting multiple women | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Auto driver arrested for molesting multiple women

ByVinay Dalvi
Jun 30, 2024 05:52 AM IST

Auto driver arrested for molesting women and minor girls in Mumbai's northern suburbs, identified as Rohit Bhosale. Arrested under IPC and POCSO Act.

MUMBAI: A 25-year-old auto driver was arrested by the police for allegedly molesting at least five women and minor girls in the northern suburbs on Friday. The accused, identified as Rohit Bhosale, lives in Kandivali.

HT Image
HT Image

According to police reports, Bhosale misbehaved with several women and girls between 2 pm and 7 pm on Friday, touching them inappropriately before fleeing the scene. Some victims reported previous incidents of misconduct by Bhosale, prompting them to approach the authorities this time.

“After receiving complaints, we have registered a case under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty, and under section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012,” said a police officer. Bhosale was identified and arrested using CCTV footage and vehicle registration details from his residence.

The police noted that Bhosale was drunk during the incidents. “The minor victims are aged 15 and 17, while the others are 19, 26, and 27 years old,” added the officer.

News / Cities / Mumbai / Auto driver arrested for molesting multiple women
