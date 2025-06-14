Search Search
Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Auto driver attempts to run over traffic DCP at GB road, arrested

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 14, 2025 07:00 AM IST

The accused reportedly ignored instructions from the traffic police and sped his rickshaw directly toward the DCP

THANE: A 27-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was arrested on Thursday night for allegedly attempting to run over the deputy commissioner of police (Traffic), Pankaj Shirsath, while he was managing traffic at Ghodbunder Road on Wednesday night.

Deputy commissioner of police (Traffic), Pankaj Shirsath
Deputy commissioner of police (Traffic), Pankaj Shirsath

The incident occurred around 9.20pm when DCP Shirsath and other traffic police personnel were regulating traffic along the busy stretch at Manpada. The accused, Hemant Santosh Verma, reportedly ignored instructions from the traffic police and sped his rickshaw directly toward the DCP and hit him. Shirsath suffered serious injuries to his shoulder and was immediately taken to the Bethany Hospital in Vartak Nagar. He was under medical observation for a day before being discharged.

“This was not an accident. It was a deliberate act that endangered the life of a senior officer in uniform. When the accused realised his fault, he fled from the spot. We immediately formed a team to arrest the accused, ” said an officer from Chitalsar police station.

An FIR was registered based on a complaint lodged by Nayan Pandav, 27, a traffic police officer who witnessed the incident. The police have registered a case under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 281 (rash driving), 125 (carelessly endangers human life or safety), and 132 (assaulting a public servant to deter them from performing their duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, as well as 184 (dangerous driving), 179 (disregarding a lawful order), and 125 (obstruction of driver) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Following a swift investigation, the police tracked and arrested Verma around 10.15pm on Thursday. “We acted quickly using CCTV footage and witness accounts. We will present the accused before the court, and ensure all legal steps are being followed,” said police sub-inspector Prashant Sangle, the investigating officer of the case.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Auto driver attempts to run over traffic DCP at GB road, arrested
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On