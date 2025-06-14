Auto driver attempts to run over traffic DCP at GB road, arrested

THANE: A 27-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was arrested on Thursday night for allegedly attempting to run over the deputy commissioner of police (Traffic), Pankaj Shirsath, while he was managing traffic at Ghodbunder Road on Wednesday night. Deputy commissioner of police (Traffic), Pankaj Shirsath

The incident occurred around 9.20pm when DCP Shirsath and other traffic police personnel were regulating traffic along the busy stretch at Manpada. The accused, Hemant Santosh Verma, reportedly ignored instructions from the traffic police and sped his rickshaw directly toward the DCP and hit him. Shirsath suffered serious injuries to his shoulder and was immediately taken to the Bethany Hospital in Vartak Nagar. He was under medical observation for a day before being discharged.

“This was not an accident. It was a deliberate act that endangered the life of a senior officer in uniform. When the accused realised his fault, he fled from the spot. We immediately formed a team to arrest the accused, ” said an officer from Chitalsar police station.

An FIR was registered based on a complaint lodged by Nayan Pandav, 27, a traffic police officer who witnessed the incident. The police have registered a case under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 281 (rash driving), 125 (carelessly endangers human life or safety), and 132 (assaulting a public servant to deter them from performing their duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, as well as 184 (dangerous driving), 179 (disregarding a lawful order), and 125 (obstruction of driver) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Following a swift investigation, the police tracked and arrested Verma around 10.15pm on Thursday. “We acted quickly using CCTV footage and witness accounts. We will present the accused before the court, and ensure all legal steps are being followed,” said police sub-inspector Prashant Sangle, the investigating officer of the case.